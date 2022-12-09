3 campus resources for finals week

As Mesa Community College enters finals week, college-wide resources have come together to support students up until the last day of the semester. Here are three on-campus services to help you finish the semester strong.

1. Free program specific tutoring

Tutoring hours have been extended for many of MCC’s programs at both the Southern and Dobson and Red Mountain campuses. Tutoring is free, and available for math, english, science and many more subjects.

The PIRC center at the Southern and Dobson campus is offering free flashcards and practice problems for psychology students. The Red Mountain campus will have their general tutoring center opened everyday through finals week.

Click here for a full schedule of tutoring hours and locations.

2. Animal Therapy

Clear your mind in the company of therapy dogs and puppies at the Clocktower Lawn on the Southern and Dobson campus on Monday, Dec. 12 from 9 a.m to 2 p.m., and Tuesday, Dec. 13 from 9 a.m to 5 p.m.

The event is free and open to any student, but the Student Life department will also hold a donation drive for Mesa Public School’s “Paws and Peers” program, which brings the comfort of rescued therapy dogs to schools across the valley.

3. Fuel for Finals

Students can start the day with free food from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 12 through Thursday, Dec. 15 at the Student Life department’s patio on the Southern and Dobson campus.

Monday will start the week with a breakfast with college leadership, followed by donuts on Tuesday, bagels on Wednesday, and snacks accompanied with fun prizes on Thursday.

For more information about tutoring services, contact the Learning Enhancement Center at tutoring@mesacc.edu or for the Southern and Dobson campus, call (480)-461-7678, or reach the Red Mountain campus at (480)-654-7735.



For more about the Student Life department’s resources, go to the MCC website or contact their respective campus location. Southern and Dobson can be reached at (480)-461-7285, and the Red Mountain campus at (480)-654-7759.