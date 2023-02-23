Annemarie Batista breaks single game school record for most threes pointers made in a game

Annemarie Batista broke the Mesa Community College school record for most three-pointers made in a single game on Saturday against Phoenix College.

Batista nailed 11-14 from behind the arc in her 33 point career night against the Bears. Batista has been good at being a shooter from behind the arc this season for the Thunderbirds.

In her first year on the team, Batista ranks third in the ACCAC in three-pointers made with 67, and third in percentage as she connects at a 40.4% rate from deep.

This is the fifth game this year that Batista has had at least five or more made threes.

Her highest mark in a game up until Saturday was against both Pima Community College and Arizona Western College, where she knocked down seven.

Batista was perfect from behind the arc in the first half, as she was 3-3 after the first 20 minutes.

The third quarter didn’t start off the best for Batista as she airballed her first attempt in the second half, but she did not let that discourage her.

“I airballed my first one right off, but after that I kept telling myself, ‘next one’s in, next one’s in’ to have a better mindset instead of being mad that I airballed it,” said Batista.

She then went on to make five of her next seven and ended the quarter with 15 points, which was more than any Phoenix College player’s total points.

In the final period, Batista again went perfect from downtown as she nailed another three shots from deep to give her 33 points and help her lead her team to a 63 point victory, the largest this year.

The victory was also the first 100 point game for the Thunderbirds since Nov. 2, 2019 when they beat Palo Verde, from California, 105-34.

During all the excitement of her team clicking on all cylinders, Batista did not know she had broken the record or had even hit as many threes as she did. It took her a couple hours after the game to fully realize how efficient her performance was.

“It took me like an hour or two after the game to really realize that I had 11 threes,” said Batista.

With her 11 threes, Batista broke the previous record held by both Natashia Begaye and Courtney Weekley, who each made eight threes in a single game.

“It feels good, I won’t think about it too much going into these next few games,” said Batista when asked how she felt about being the new record holder, “I really appreciate my teammates; they’ve all been super supportive.”

Batista and her team will take the court against Scottsdale Community College, and South Mountain Community College to finish out the season.