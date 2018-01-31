Arizona’s season of the dog

Events to take your dogs to in Arizona in the springtime months

Sydney Ritter

Mesa Legend

In the coming springtime months, many Arizona residents will want to shake off the cold that has been setting in and go back outside in the warmth. But other than getting outside yourself, why not take along your furry friend out with you to some dog-friendly events coming to Arizona in the coming months. Starting off the month, the Desert Botanical Garden hosted their annual Dogs’ Day in the Garden. The dogs had a run of the park all day with all the proceeds from the dog’s tickets to get into the park going to the Arizona Humane Society.

The entire day was filled with dog-related activities and merchandise to buy and take home for the dogs to use later. While the day was filled with fun and activities, there was also a note of community help and outreach. The Arizona Humane Society Waggin’ Wheels Mobile Adoption Vehicle was outside of the garden all day adopting out dogs to families who would love and care for them.

By the end of the day, a majority of the dogs were adopted. The event for dogs and humans alike range from adoption fair to dinners with the dogs. “I love taking my dog out to events like these,” said Mesa Community College student Thomas Harris who was joined by his dog, Piper. “We don’t have any other animals at my house so whenever I can I like to take her out to dog parks or out to events like these where she can meet and play with other dogs.”

In April, held in the WestWorld of Scottsdale, there will be a Pet Expo for not only dogs but also for their cat and bird friends as well.

In February, the Arizona Humane Society will be conducting a Puppy Party, a safe and secure event to socialize puppies with other dogs to help them grow into well-behaved dogs. The Arizona Humane Society also holds monthly vaccination sessions for only $21. While these events may seem to only be fun and exciting for dogs and dog owners alike, these events really have a key focus on adoption. On their website, the Arizona Humane Society says that “adopting a pet is an extremely rewarding decision, and we’re here to help you pick out the perfect furry family member. When you adopt a pet, not only are you adding to your family, you’re saving a life.”

If they are not currently holding adoptions at the event they are hosting, they always advise people looking for animals to stop by one of their shelters or adoptions centers to find the perfect pet for any home. The Arizona Humane Society has always tried to rid people of their bias of adopting a puppy rather than buying one. “Adopting from a local shelter is the best way to throttle the puppy mill industry and stop its cycle of cruelty and abuse. It can be hard to determine whether you’re getting a puppy mill dog, which is why we always recommend adopting from a shelter or rescue,” their website explains.

Of course, adopting an animal cannot be an option for everyone so they also offer fostering animals that as they heal from injury or illness. Fostering an animal is a great way to help a place like the Arizona Humane Society save animals but also to expose pets you might already have to other animals if the thought of adopting another has ever crossed your mind. Read your local newspaper, scroll through Facebook events and you will find events for you and your dog to take apart of. But don’t also forget that these events rest on the bases of animal adoption. On finding cats and dogs their forever homes.If adopting is not in one’s future, one can still take part in the events, donate time and money to places such as the Arizona Humane Society and by just taking care of and loving the pets that one currently has.