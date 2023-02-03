Automotive certificate holders now eligible for class credits at Mesa Community College

Automotive industry workers with select certifications from the National Institute of Automotive Service Excellence, can now qualify for free credit from Mesa Community College.

MCC’s Prior Learning Assessment program will now incorporate a selection of the more than 200,000 U.S. certified automotive technicians through ASE.

58 of ASE’s certifications, which span from passenger vehicle maintenance technicians to heavy equipment repair specialists, will all be eligible for up to 42 credit hours toward an Associates of Applied Science degree of Automotive Service from MCC, free of any tuition costs.

Certificate holders need to officially enroll as a student at MCC to begin the process of earning credit hours.

The Prior Learning Assessment program does not accept partial ASE certifications, or any group training certificates that are often done at larger companies. Certifications are validated by the MCC Automotive Service Program and the Office of the Deans of instructions.

“Individuals with industry recognized credentials deserve to earn college credit,”said Michael Voss, Dean of Instruction for MCC, when referencing industry professionals through the college’s Prior Learning Assessment.

ASE certifications are now part of the growing list of industry professionals able to earn free credit at MCC through the Prior Learning Assessment.

“It is our hope that the new addition to our PLA programs will help automotive professionals earn a degree and further their careers,” said Voss.

The inclusion of ASE in MCC’s recognized industry partners joins the colleges Subaru-U and Caterpillar programs to highlight a well established automotive industry in the valley.

Demand for automotive service technicians and mechanics has risen by 15% in the past four years in the U.S., according to Lightcast Analytics.

“For students, ASE Entry-Level Certification is a gateway to a professional automotive career and demonstrates to employers a potential to become a high-performing employee,” said Mike Coley, President ASE’s Education Foundation.