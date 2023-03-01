City of Mesa hosts “I Love Mesa Day”

Mesa residents had the opportunity to celebrate their community last weekend at the third annual “I Love Mesa Day”, a free event which featured carnival rides, food trucks, and special promotions to support local businesses.

The outdoor event celebrated all the unique and local offerings that the city of Mesa has to offer.

Downtown Mesa’s main street featured numerous carnival rides and activities, while the plaza of the Mesa City Center had a large screen on display for movies and an area for open roller skating demonstrations.

The city was also able to gather musicians to perform on a big stage in front of the community.

After the success of their first event back in Sept. 2021, the city of Mesa has decided to have “I Love Mesa Day” every year and officially make it an annual event.

“It’s really something for everybody, and it’s a chance to show off downtown. We got a lot of activities at our new plaza, Mesa City Center. We got the music, we got the carnival games, we got the petting zoo, we got the farmers market, we got the two museums with free admissions,” said Kevin Christopher, senior public information and communication specialist for the city of Mesa.

Local businesses were a central part of “I Love Mesa Day”.

In addition to the carnival rides and games, most of the local shops in the downtown area had special deals and promotions. Both the Idea Museum and the Museum of Natural History were hosting free admission days that had the buildings packed to full capacity.

“The support of the community is extremely important to our business, we’ve been here for five years and it has been amazing to have the community come down, celebrate the city, celebrate the small businesses, and that’s why we’re doing the 20% off, to participate and give back to the community,” said Amanda Kennedy, owner of the Atomic Age Modern furniture store.

“I Love Mesa Day” had a great turnout, and with the city of Mesa looking to officially make this an annual event, residents can expect another big festival for next year.

Author Diego Esquivel Freelance reporter for the Mesa Legend.