First female Native American State Senator visits MCC

Sydney Ritter

MesaCC Legend

On April 19, Arizona State Senator Jamescita Peshlakai visited Mesa Community College (MCC) to speak to students about her experience as the first female Native American senator and how she got June 2 to become Native American Day in the state of Arizona. The MCO220 class took part in an ask and answer with the senator as they asked her questions about herself and politics.

The key points Peshlakai told the class about was her first start trying to run for Senate, her Native American background, her children, her struggles as a female Native American in the Senate and the challenges and hurdles she had to face to get June 2 to become Native American Day in Arizona. The senator finished her visit to the campus by telling the students in the class that she is planning on running for Senate again and to be active in politics.

Peshlakai did not come from a politically active family, and she never thought that she would be in that position one day she would be the one to be in charge of creating a day for Native Americans all over Arizona.