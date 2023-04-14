How to celebrate Earth and Arbor day in the East Valley

The East Valley will celebrate the 53rd anniversary of Earth Day on April 22, and the 51st anniversary of Arbor Day on April 28 with events throughout the next few weeks to highlight the importance of the trees, plants, and the beauty of nature that surrounds us daily.

From learning about reptiles in Gilbert, to planting your own tree seedling in Mesa, a variety of events throughout the East valley ensure there is something to do for all ages.

Here are five things to do in the valley to celebrate the environment in the coming weeks.

“Living Green Village” at “Celebrate Mesa” festival

Where: Pioneer Park, located at 526 East Main St., Mesa.

When: Saturday, April 15, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The city of Mesa’s spring festival returns this year with its “Living Green Village,” a collection of city departments and community partners who share interactive ways to learn about recycling, electric vehicles, and how the city plans to reach its sustainability goals. The event is open to the public and admission is free. The city of Mesa has set up a page on their website to provide educational resources and activities for those who are unable to attend the event.

Thorsday Earth Day Extravaganza

Where: MCC’s Red Mountain Campus located at 7110 East McKellips Rd.,

Mesa, in the saguaro lobby.

When: Thursday, April 20, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

MCC’s weekly celebration of school pride, Thorsday, will take an environmental and outdoors focus, with games, prizes, and food for all attendees. The free event will also host live reptiles and other desert animals, which we can often learn much about our native environment from the animals that call it home.

Earth and Arbor Day celebration at McQueen Park

Where: McQueen Park Activity Center, 510 North Horne St. Gilbert.

When: April 20, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The city of Gilbert combines Earth Day and Arbor Day for a unique celebration. The day will have activities that feature crafts you can make from recycled materials, along with a tree planting ceremony and a live animal display. The event is free and open to all ages.

Earth Day at the Chandler Nature Center

Where: Chandler Nature Center, located at 4050 E. Chandler Heights Rd.

When: Saturday, April 22, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The family friendly event will be held at the Chandler Nature Center, which will host simple activities that give people ideas on how to do their part in ensuring environmental sustainability. The event is free and open to all.

Arbor Day in Mesa

Where: Red Mountain Library, located at 635 N. Power Road, Mesa.

When: Friday, April 28, from 1:00 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The city of Mesa will host a free event on Arbor Day to join the national celebration of recognizing the important role trees play in our society. There will be activities for all ages, including a demonstration of the Mesa seed library, along with a limited amount of desert willow tree seedlings for later planting. The Arbor Day event is also an opportunity for the city to promote their “Trees Are Cool” initiative, which includes the goal of to plant one million trees by 2050.

Author Rey Covarrubias Jr. Rey Covarrubias Jr. is a freelance reporter for the Mesa Legend. As a lifelong Arizonan, he has found his passion in learning and sharing the diverse cultural and natural wonders of the state.