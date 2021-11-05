‘Last Night in Soho’ is a neon journey from past to present

Edgar Wright’s new phantasmic film-noir horror movie “Last Night in Soho” is electric, with a pleasing neon aesthetic and an intriguing journey through present-day and ‘60s London, England. The film follows a young fashion design student who begins experiencing vivid dreams of a mysterious girl from the past.

“Last Night in Soho” starts off with an excited countryside girl named Eloise, played by Thomasin McKenzie (“Jojo Rabbit”), who learns she got into the London School of Fashion. Her grandmother is worried the city might be too overwhelming, and she might have a mental breakdown like her deceased mother did, but Eloise reassures her.

Eloise makes her big move, but after meeting her dorm mate and her friends, Eloise feels like a fish out of water. She finds a room for rent from a little old lady named Ms. Collins, played by the late actress Diana Riggs (“Game of Thrones”). When she moves in, she begins to have dreams of this mysterious and confident blonde aspiring singer named Sandie, played by Anya Taylor-Joy (“The Queen’s Gambit”), and her life in the mid-1960’s.

At first, the dreams of Sandie inspire Eloise and her designs for class, but as they continue we learn more about the dark things that happened to Sandie once she meets her manager, Jack, played by Matt Smith (“Doctor Who”). He pimps her out and gives her drugs, which causes Eloise to spiral out of control as she is forced to watch.

The dreams begin to blur with reality, and Eloise is left to try to find out more about what happened to Sandie and struggles to remain sane. With an exciting twist ending, Eloise learns the whole truth about Sandie.

Edgar Wright, famous for directing and writing movies like “Baby Driver” and “Shaun of the Dead,” excelled in telling both girls’ perspectives and interchanging them seamlessly. His signature stylistic components like music, costumes, and production sets were used to highlight the plot and characters and immerse the audience.

Anya Taylor-Joy was absolutely stunning and captivating as Sandie. She stole each scene and intrigued the audience just as much as Eloise. Fitting in perfectly with the different decade, Taylor-Joy stood out and wowed. The chemistry between Sandie and Eloise just made it all the more suspenseful and exhilarating.

With such gorgeous visual elements and intriguing characters, “Last Night in Soho” bridges film noir with horror in such a way that left me on the edge of my seat wanting more. The suspense and anticipation set up the film, and then it becomes a bloody good time in the last half hour.

“Last Night in Soho” is a suspenseful whodunit, mixed with the chaotic drug, sex and rock and roll fueled days of ‘60s London. Its vibrant aesthetic sucks you in like a moth to a flame, and you can’t look away until the end credits start to roll. “Last Night in Soho” is playing at a local theater near you.