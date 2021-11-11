Marvel’s powerful ‘Eternals’ ushers in a new MCU era

The exciting journey into the next phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is here with “Eternals.” Based on the comic books, “Eternals” follows a group of powerful beings who came to Earth to stop deviant monsters from attacking the early humans. With a star-studded cast, lots of action, and an Academy Award-winning director, “Eternals” brings something new to the MCU.

“Eternals” introduces us to a powerful group of ten Eternals who are led by Ajax, played by Salma Hayek, who has been sent by a celestial named Arishem to protect the newly evolved humans on Earth. In this group are Sersi (Gemma Chan), Ikaris (Richard Madden), Kingo (Kumail Nanjiani), Sprite (Lia Mchugh), Phastos (Brian Tyree Henry), Makkari (Lauren Ridloff), Druig (Barry Keoghan), Gilgamesh (Don Lee) and Thena (Angelina Jolie).

Each has an ability that helps them fight off these visually interesting monsters called deviants. After a couple of centuries, the deviants are gone, and the group parts ways after having a falling out. We flash to the present day — or rather the time after the events of “Endgame” — when Sersi and Sprite are living together in London.

After evolved deviants attack, the two are saved by Ikaris, who had previously abandoned his lover, Sersi, centuries ago. The trio realizes the deviants are back and they must find the other Eternals. It proves difficult when old wounds are reopened between the “old college friends.”

When Sersi discovers the truth about their mission on Earth, she realizes they must stop the emergence from happening, which would destroy the world and wipe out all of humanity, the thing she loves most. She and some of the others make a plan to save Earth, but a few of her fellow Eternals want to let the emergence happen.

Two major things make this MCU film different from any other that has come before it. The first thing, which may surprise, is sex. The other however is a bit more special. Lauren Ridloff and her character Makkari, are the first deaf actor and superheroes in the MCU. Never before has sign language been used in a Marvel movie until now, and even hard of hearing and deaf characters have been rarely shown through the history of film. It may not seem like a big deal, but when you think about the community that Makarri represents, it’s important.

With standout performances from Kumail Nanjiani, Lauren Ridloff, and Angelina Jolie, the whole cast seemed fit for their roles. It feels inclusive and diverse, really representing the melting pot that is the world. They all had that family bond, special relationships between each other, and tension that feels just like siblings.

Chloe Zhao, Academy Award-winning director for “Nomadland” at this past Oscars, dove headfirst into making this MCU movie feel more realistic by highlighting multiple cultures, from Bollywood to the first civilization in Mesopotamia.

I wanted to explore more of the characters who weren’t showcased as much, but there are obvious hints at a sequel and pop-ups in other MCU films. The end credits scene hinted the return of Sersi’s present-day mortal London boyfriend, Dane Whittman (Kit Harrington).

The film felt fresh and diverse from past MCU films. It had intriguing visual effects that made all the action scenes look even more intense. It had the usual quick wit and funny lines of all the MCU movies without overdoing it. It might not be ranked the greatest Marvel movie ever, but I think it will find a home in many people’s hearts. “Eternals” is playing at a local theater near you, and is not currently streaming on Disney Plus.