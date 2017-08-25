MCC athletics traditions and summer events

Stephen Peck

Mesa Legend

Mesa Community College (MCC) Athletics had a stupendous year, community engagement over the summer with an undeniable legacy.

The Mesa Thunderbirds have a rich tradition of success in athletics. Student athletes not only strive on the field but off the field, too.

Athletics Director John Mulhern, said, “Last year, we had 35 Academic All-Americans and 9 Academic All-American teams.” Basketball player, Malique Washington, finished a dream of his grandfather’s by writing a children’s book. The athletic department collaborated with the City of Mesa Youth Sports to hold a weeklong sports camp. Mesa Thunderbirds lost some players to 4-year universities but earned scholarships from the universities for their efforts while at MCC.

The athletic tradition here at MCC attracted Red Bull to pull a prank on the baseball team. Red Bull brought in Chicago Cub, Kris Bryant, to pull off the prank. There were two students and the coaches in on the prank, but the rest of the team was oblivious. In the video, the banter between teammates of their thoughts on the new addition late in the season. Once Bryant started batting practice, the team knew something was up.

Mulhern contacted Red Bull on why they chose the school for their prank. Mulhern said, “ because of the proximity to the Chicago Cubs Training Facility…Two was Coach Cirelli, cause he could pull it off, and third was the tradition and history of the program. And the fourth one didn’t underestimate the color Red.”

Malique Washington is a returning Sophomore this year to the college. The children’s book he wrote is titled, Be a Star. He will be returning to the team, according to John Mulhern, MCC Athletics Director. The basketball season will be beginning in October.

MCC partnered with City of Mesa Youth Sports to hold a five-day camp. The camp included five different sports, each one happening on a different day of the week. According to MCC Athletics, Broadway Recreational Center in downtown Mesa was the site of the camp. Mulhern said, “

The football team won the Valley of the Sun Bowl and are coming into the 2017-18 season ranked No. 10.

A tragedy struck the football team, a few weeks before the beginning of the semester, in the loss of Ben McIvor, defensive line/special teams’ coordinator. The athletics department has a plan for remembering the late McIvor at homecoming, according to Athletics Director John Mulhern.

Plenty of other notable events occurred, refer to the T-Birds online page for more information.

To see the Red Bull Prank visit https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mYfWzBh2KIw