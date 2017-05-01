MCC baseball team gets two strong wins vs. Cougars

Marcus Campbell

Mesa Legend

Students, Parents, and Fans could listen to a live stream of the MCC taking on South Mountain on both April 11th and 12th courtesy of T-Birds sports live. The Thunderbirds defeated South Mountain in both games, rebounding from last week’s losses. The T-Birds won their first game 3-0 and progressed to their second game a few hours later where they won big 12-0.

The first game for MCC was slow and hard fought. The Thunderbirds came out swinging when a double by Garrett Smith allowed Kody Funderburk and Esteban to cross home plate giving Mesa and early 2-0 advantage. The game slowed from there with the next run not coming until the sixth inning giving Mesa the advantage. Strong pitching allowed MCC to hold on and defeat South Mountain in the first game with a final score of 3-0.

The second game against the South Mountain Cougars was a different narrative for the Thunderbirds when they pulled out a 12-0 victory. The game stated out slow with no runs scored in the first inning. Mesa then scored at least one run in three consistent innings. In the second Mesa scored three runs in the second, one run in the third, and two runs in the fourth against a scoreless Cougars.

The Thunderbirds then exploded in the fifth inning, putting up 5 runs and further widening the spread between themselves and their opponent. Funderburk got a grandslam at the close of the fifth inning with a homerun over right field to bring the score to 11-0. The final run of the game came in the seventh inning bringing the score to 12-0, where it stayed for the remainder of the game.

The Thunderbirds advance to 34-12 on the regular season and 19-11 in conference play. Their home win percentage remains considerably better than their away percentage but the team holds playoffs alive with their win over the South Mountain Cougars.

The T-birds go on to play a double header against Pima on Saturday the 15th at home, first pitch is at 12:00 p.m. the second is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. There are only four more games for the Thunderbirds on their way to the playoffs. Hopefully strong conference performances towards the end of their season will help propel them into serious playoff contention. The Thunderbirds are currently 20-12 in conference play.

Marcus Campbell

marcuscampbell.mesalegend@gmail.com

Twitter:marcusnoodlesoup