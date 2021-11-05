MCC basketball gears up after last season’s cancellation.

The Mesa Community College Men’s Basketball team will get back to the hardwood this season after their 2020-2021 season campaign was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Interim head coach Jimmy Herrera speaks to his team at practice. Photo by Monica Spencer.

With the retirement of veteran coach Sam Ballard, Jimmy Herrera will serve as interim head coach for this season.

“These jobs are tough to get, and you got to take advantage of it anytime you have an opportunity,” said Herrera, “and I’m definitely going to be giving it my all.”

After not being on the court during the 2020-2021 season, the team is looking forward to their upcoming season, said Herrera after being cleared to practice together as a team.

“The moment we were able to get back on the court it was like, I think everybody was very grateful for that opportunity since we didn’t have it for a year,” he said.

As for on the court, youth and size might be two things that will emerge as obstacles for the team this year with only one returning player and just two players over 6-foot-5inches tall. However, one thing the team can count on is their bond as a team notes guard BJ Burries.

“We all know each other, we all chill together, we know what we’re doing,” said Herrera. “We just have to come together on offense and defense and put it all together.”

The team looks to make a deep run in the postseason after making the Region I semi-finals every year since the 2012-2013 season with the exception of last year.

MCC opens the season against New Mexico Military Institute on Nov. 8 in Thatcher, Arizona. Their home opener will also serve as their opener for conference play against Cochise College on Nov. 20.