MCC cross country finishes historic season at national championships

Mesa Community College cross country finished off their historic and record-breaking season at the National Cross Country Championships in Richmond, Virginia.

The women’s team snagged third place with 107 scored points, and the men’s team landed in fourth place with 130 points.

The fall season successes marked the first time in program history both the men’s and women’s teams have reached the top five in national rankings.

Sixth-year head coach Daniel Pescador said his team’s success this season is based on the commitment of his runners and the confidence they have in every competition.

“They showed a tremendous desire to get better and take this program to new heights,” said Pescador. “They really had the belief and confidence that they belonged in the conversation of being one of the top programs in the country, and they showed it for both men and women.”

The T-Birds were bolstered throughout the season by freshman runner Yotuel Garcia, who took home Men’s Region Athlete of the Year and All-American honors.

“I was a little surprised,” said Garcia. “Our focus right now is to keep moving forward, to keep pushing and be number one.”

Freshman standout Kate Brockman also won the Women’s West Region Athlete of the Year and achieved new personal-best times in her final run.

“It means everything to me,” said Brockman. “ I wouldn’t say it was a total surprise, but it was exciting nonetheless. This is just the beginning and it makes me believe I can do even greater things in running.”

This is the most national recognition given to the program in its extensive history, something that coach Pescador said pushed his runners and gave them added confidence towards the end of the season.

“I think all of the national recognition was a wonderful experience, and they were rewarded for their hard work,” said Pescador. “It gave them the confidence and the affirmation that they are not only the best in the region but one of the best in the nation.”

Pescador is hopeful the momentum gained from this season will push them for future success in the coming semesters both on and off the field.

“We want to keep the same work ethic, determination, and standards for success in the coming semester,” said Pescador. “We always talk about how each season builds on each other. We want to continue to excel in the classroom and follow our cross country success to add more All-Americans and hopefully National Champions come track season.”

With the conclusion of the season, the athletes will take a break before changing gears for the 2022 indoor/outdoor track and field seasons.