MCC men’s golf secures national championship

Stephen Peck

Mesa Legend

Mesa Community College (MCC) Men’s Golf holed its first National Championship in the history of the college. Mesa Community College Men’s Golf ray of sunshine was hosting the Division II National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) Championship in East Mesa at Longbow Golf Club.

South Mountain Community College won Regionals by eight-strokes over Mesa, qualifying both teams for the NJCAA Championship. Otherwise, the men are out of the competition. The Championship consisted of teams from Mississippi, Texas, Oklahoma, and other two-year colleges from around the United States.

Otherwise, the men are out of the competition. The Championship consisted of teams from Mississippi, Texas, Oklahoma, and other two-year colleges from around the United States.

After the first day of competition, the T-birds were down ten-strokes to leader Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College and tied with Murray State College.

Jeff Kelley led the team the first day with a 70, one-under-par for the course. He had a bumpy start with back-to-back bogeys. Then birdied, holes 3,8,9,14, 16 and an eagle at 15 holes.

The second round brought the T-birds a stroke closer to the Bulldogs of Miss. Gulf Coast. Jake guess led the team this round with par for the course, 71. He had three birdies and three bogeys for the round. This was the highest scoring day on the course with a 292, according to the Thunderbirds stat sheet.

Third round is when the clouds withdrew and the sun poured down on the majestic birds of prey allowing the team to gain seven-strokes from the leader. Brad Pottle and Jeff Kelley were leading the team with one-under-par 70’s for the round.

Pottle made his round with a late charge on the back nine, finishing the last five holes five-under-par including an Eagle on 18. Kelley was two-under-par starting the 15 hole, which he bogeyed and finished the final three holes with a par on each hole.

The T-Birds kept clawing at the Bulldogs each round. The final round is when the protective nest instincts and steadfastness’ of the T-birds finished off the Bulldogs, winning by five-strokes. MCC took the championship with 1155 strokes over four days to Miss. Gulf Coast’s 1160. South Mountain finished 5.