MCC Women’s basketball ACCAC playoff-bound

Stephen Peck

MesaCC Legend

Mesa Community College women’s basketball is 6-1 in February, falling only to Cochise College, the Arizona Community College Athletic Conference leader with only one game left before playoffs. The women decisively beat most of the teams they played this month. Cochise only beat the Thunderbirds by four points when they came to the campus gym. Mesa barely beat Pima Community College and Central Arizona College. The final game of the season is at home against Phoenix College before heading into playoffs. MCC handled the Jegos with ease on the road, 80-37. Every lady on the team contributed and put points on the scoreboard. Cheyenne Begay led the team with 16 points. Lynnae Mitchell and Courtney Colleary were the only other ladies in double figures.

Lady T-Birds shot 37.9 percent from the hardwood, 21.1 percent from beyond the arc, and 76.9 percent from the free-throw line. Chandler-Gilbert would be next for the winning Lady T-Birds. MCC would win all four quarters and Diamond Fuller would lead the team with 22 points The Lady T-Birds shot 51.4 percent inside the arc, 25 percent beyond the arc, and 82.4 percent from the line and took the game, 91-47. Next, MCC traveled down the interstate to Casa Grande to face Central Arizona College. Central Arizona only outscored the Thunderbirds in the third quarter, 23-16. Every starter for Mesa scored 10 or more points. Mesa could have lost this game because the home team stats surpassed the visitors on the hardwood.

Except, Central Arizona College sent MCC to the free throw line 33 times to their 21 times and turned over the ball 16 times to Mesa’s seven turnovers. Eastern Arizona College was next to come to the Southern and Dobson Campus on Valentine’s Day. Mesa would win the first two quarters and the Gila Monsters would win the last two quarters. Fuller and Anessa Glenn, being the only two in double figures, would carry the team on their shoulders. The visitors would have a better shooting percentage, 41.3, but turnovers were their downfall with 32. A short ride up the Loop 101 took the Lady T-Birds to Scottsdale Community College for their next game. MCC stepped on the gas at tip-off for the game. They won all four quarters and the game, 95-68.

Five ladies would end the game in double figures, Leah Goodman, Deja Dagons, Takara Wade, Mitchell, and Glenn. Scottsdale’s stats are not available, but Mesa shot 45.2 percent inside the arc, 27.3 percent beyond the arc, and 65 percent from the free throw line. ACCAC’s top team, Cochise College, would be next for the ladies at home and the team that gave them their last loss. Mesa led by five points going into halftime. The third quarter is when the Apaches put the pedal to the metal and took an eight-point lead into the fourth quarter. Mesa would only be able to cut the deficit by half before time ran out. Cochise had a better field goal percentage, but their ability to get into the paint was a key, especially with the bench stepping up.

An away game in the Tucson area against Pima Community College was a battle. The Aztecs would lead the game at the half, 39-35. Mesa would be down by eight heading into the fourth quarter. The ladies did not let the deficit faze them. They would make up the eight-points and add an extra five to win the game. Goodman, Glenn, Wade, and Begay all scored over 10 points. Turnovers gave the game to the Lady Thunderbirds. Phoenix College will come to Theo J. Heap gymnasium for the last game of the season on Tuesday, Feb. 27.