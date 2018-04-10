MCCCD announces new MCC President

According to the Office of the Maricopa County Community College District (MCCCD) Chancellor, a new College President has been selected for Mesa Community College (MCC), along with three other colleges. Dr. Richard Haney currently serves as interim president at the College of Lake County (CLC) in Grayslake, Illinois, since May 2017.

In 2016, the college received the Charles Kennedy Equity Award from the Association of Community College Trustees for its work in advancing student success and diversity among students, faculty and staff. Prior to becoming the interim president, Dr. Haney served as the college’s Provost and provided leadership for both the Educational Affairs and Student Development divisions.

He joined the College of Lake County in 1999 as dean of Business and Industry Services and served as the Assistant Vice President for Educational Affairs and Vice President for Educational Affairs prior to being named Provost. He received both his master’s and doctorate degrees from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.