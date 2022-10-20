McDonald’s collaboration leads to frenzy surrounding new Happy Meal box

The new Happy Meal at McDonald’s is currently marketed towards the next generation hoping to bring in high profits.

The Cactus Plant Flea Market Box is a collaboration between the street wear brand Cactus Plant Flea Market and McDonald’s.

The brand has changed the appearance of various McDonald’s mascots by giving the characters a “double-vision” look that is often used by the brand.

“We’re taking one of the most nostalgic McDonald’s experiences and literally repackaging it in a new way,” shared McDonald’s USA Chief Marketing and Customer Experience Officer, Tariq Hassan.

The promotion of the Cactus Plant Flea Market Box began on Oct. 3 and will continue until Oct. 30, while supplies last.

The boxed meal comes with the customer’s choice between two popular menu items, a Big Mac or 10-piece Chicken McNuggets, as well as fries, a large drink, and yes, a toy.

On the regular menu, a Big Mac combo is $9.99, and a 10-piece McNugget combo is $9.19.

In the Cactus Plant Flea Market Box, customers will pay an extra $2 to $3 compared to regular menu items.

Although the price has increased, this has not stopped adults at any stage of life to go and try it for themselves.

From stay-at-home moms, to college kids who want to feel like a kid again, this box is everywhere.

“This is another way we’re reigniting a new generation’s love for our food and the brand,” Hassan said.

Cactus Plant Flea Market also created a new character, Cactus Buddy, to join some of the original McDonald’s members like Grimace, Birdie, and the Hamburgler. This new character wears a McDonald’s T-shirt and hat to look like an employee.

“All I’ve been hearing about non stop is the McDonald’s adult Happy Meal,” said MCC student Lauren Hemmen.

At the Southern and Longmore McDonald’s location, the manager shared that after 10 days, the new Happy Meal was discontinued because they could not keep up with the demand.

But a mile away, the McDonald’s across from Banner Desert was still selling these boxes to customers.

People are looking everywhere to find locations that still have some of these prized boxes in stock.