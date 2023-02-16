Mesa Community College brings back Working Wednesdays

The Career Services department will host Working Wednesdays during the spring semester at Mesa Community College to help students land a job and learn what opportunities are available in their community.

The department will host employers from different companies to speak with the students about job openings within their companies, including both part-time and full-time positions.

“Working Wednesdays is an opportunity for students, community members, staff, faculty to engage with some of the employers and companies that we’ve been in contact with to see what kind of opportunities are out there that are part-time, full-time, maybe even internships,” said Amanda Copetillo, manager for the Career Services department.

Every week, five to ten different local businesses visit the campus with the goal of meeting students interested in working for their company. Students can find options in their fields of study, as well as other areas of interest.

The wide array of employers offered by the event is designed to provide students with a chance to find employment that excites them.

The Civitan Foundation is just one of many businesses looking for interested students on campus.

“We’re definitely trying to get our name out there more, so this has been a really cool opportunity that we get to participate in,” said volunteer coordinator for the Civitan Foundation, Rachael Walborn.

The Citivan Foundation is looking for students to participate as counselors at their summer program, Camp Civitan, for children and adults with developmental disabilities.

“I think it’s really cool to get our name out here. It’ll definitely open up some doors for some people, maybe change some career paths, I don’t know!,” said Walborn.

According to Copetillo, the event first began in 2021 as students started to return back to campus following the COVID-19 pandemic as a way for employers to get engaged with the community again.

The Career Services department chose to hold multiple events for students to attend, as opposed to a large job fair once a semester, to provide more chances for students with limited availability.

The department will offer professional development workshops as well to help students with writing resumes, cover letters, and preparing for interviews to help students get ready for the professional world.

Working Wednesdays are held every week during the spring semester from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the clocktower sidewalk.