Mesa Community College reorganizes administrative leadership

Tammy Robinson, president of Mesa Community College, has ended a two-year search for an executive vice president for student and academic affairs, and plans to replace the position of three current associate vice president’s with new roles established by Robinson’s administration by this summer.

The decision comes as the Robinson administration realigns with past MCCCD policy, distancing themselves from decisions made under MCC’s previous interim presidency.

Robinson‘s administration will replace the position of two senior associate vice presidents held by Nora Reyes and Carmen Prado Newland, respectively, and associate vice president for college technology services, held by Alvin Bridges.

The new vice president roles will act independently from each other, removing the “associate” portion of the title and ending the expectation that they would report to an unfilled executive vice president position.

Robinson’s administration will replace the current associate positions with a Vice President for Academic Affairs, Vice President for Student Affairs, and Vice President for Information Technology.

Robinson has encouraged each of the current associate vice presidents to apply for newly created positions.

The choice to alter the administration came as an effort by the Robinson administration to align with the previous MCC strategy that existed before the interim presidency.

“MCC was the only college in our District with an executive vice president of student and academic affairs supported by two senior associate vice presidents,” said Robinson.

Lori Berquam, former MCC interim president, was the last person to hold the executive vice president role in 2020 before then acting as MCC’s interim president until Robinson was named a permanent replacement one year ago.

“Realigning with the remainder of the District to have a vice president for academic affairs and a vice president for student affairs creates consistency in structures and equity across the Maricopa Community Colleges,” said Robinson.

Robinson’s administration also took the initiative to return the vice president for information technology role in response to a demand which arose during the previous interim presidency.

“Given the mission critical importance of IT, the ever-changing landscape of technology in higher education, the size of MCC’s campuses, and the number of IT employees, a vice president of information technology will best serve MCC,” said Robinson.

These individualized vice president positions allow for direct communication with Robinson as she works to plan, direct, and provide oversight for specific areas of college affairs through the use of the newly created roles.

Robinson’s administration is currently working with MCC’s human resources department to develop job postings for the newly created positions and expect to have interviews fulfilled by the summer.

