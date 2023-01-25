Mesa Community College to host free tax filing sessions at both campuses

Mesa Community College will host free individual income tax filing sites across both of its campuses until April 15, as part of Mesa United Way’s initiative to bring the federal government Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program to low income individuals across the state. Anyone making under $60,000 is eligible for VITA.

“During last tax season over 830 returns were prepared on the two MCC campuses resulting in over $1.4 million in refunds to the clients,” said Don Jensen, financial director of Mesa United Way.

The charity organization has been assisting Mesa residents since 1921. Jensen said the charity has offered VITA services at MCC for the past 13 years.

Mesa United Way will have the free filing sites throughout the valley from Jan. 30 to April 15, including both MCC campuses, all of them operating on a first come, first serve walk-in only basis.

MCC’s Southern and Dobson campus will host tax filing assistance on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., and Saturdays from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. in building EF, room 2E during the Jan. 30 to April 15 window.

During the same dates, The Red Mountain campus will host the tax filing assistance on Mondays from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. and Saturdays from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. in the Acacia Village.

For a full schedule of Mesa United Way’s other locations visit their website. Attendees should be prepared to bring a variety of tax and background information, a full list of which can be found here.

The IRS income tax season officially starts on Jan. 23 and ends on April 18. For more information on how to file your taxes, visit the IRS website.

The VITA program has been offered by the IRS since 1971, and was created to support low-income individuals, the elderly, persons with disabilities, and those with limited English speaking skills.

The volunteer portion of the VITA program is essential to its function.

“We have over 100 volunteers in Mesa and Chandler, and about half of those are retired people, and the rest are working people and some students,” said Jensen, who noted the volunteers as a key reason why they are able to offer VITA services across both MCC campuses.