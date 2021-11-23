Mesa Public Library announces expansions as new director takes over

The Mesa Public Library plans to open two new branches and return to pre-pandemic operations as part of a new vision to expand the library’s reach within Mesa helmed by new director Polly Bonnett.

The plans, started by previous director Heather Wolf, will build the libraries in Eastmark and Monterey Park. According to Bonnett, the Eastmark library is in the design phase with a goal to open in 2024. Bonnett said she is waiting for confirmation on the Monterey Park library.

While the Eastmark library will be a traditional library, the Monterey Park branch would be a concept library. It is the first time that the city will have a library in a park, Bonnett said.

According to Bonnett, The Monterey Park library will work as a self-service establishment. “We’ll be using a technology called Open+ to offer a fully automated experience for our patrons,” Bonnett said.

Bibliotheca, a company that aids in library technology, describes Open+ as a system that allows libraries to offer more flexible hours and improved accessibility to the community.

Bonnett said she hopes to continue the work of her predecessor along with the plans for the new branch libraries. As the new director, she says the previous leadership left her with a strong foundation.

“My goal is that we continue the great work that my predecessor was doing, but also look towards the future,” Bonnett said.

Bonnett said her primary concern for the present is making sure the library can properly serve the community during the pandemic. She hopes to return the library to pre-COVID-19 functionality.

Librarian Sara Lipich said the library has seen progress in reopening services and providing alternatives for the public to access the resources they need.

“In the beginning, we were taking baby steps. We’ve gotten a little more confident in our steps, so we are back to having in-person services in the library,” Lipich said.

All of the computers at the Mesa Public Library are now available for use. The library has also recently resumed in-person storytelling.

Lipich said that she would like to begin offering more programs to the community when they can safely do so.