New Mesa Community College committee looks to give student athletes a voice

Mesa Community College established The Mesa Community College Student Athlete Advisory Committee in January to help student athletes have a voice and become more involved on campus.

Jordan Herrington, head coach of the volleyball and beach volleyball teams, is the head of the committee.

Herrington is familiar with this type of group due to her exposure to something similar during her time at New Mexico State University.

When Herrington was hired, she and Athletic Director John Mulhern discussed the advisory committee as something to incorporate into MCC athletics

The group consists of one member from each sports team at MCC.

Herrington wanted to make sure that student athletes chosen for the committee shared similar qualities of leadership and pride in being a student athlete.

“A lot of these student athletes are really good classroom students, they take a lot of pride in being a student athlete. They are in leadership roles, a lot of them are captains of the teams that they’re on. As far as being vocal they’re not afraid to voice their opinions,” said Herrington.

With the committee being in existence for just a few months, goals have been centered around the spring athletic banquet.

However, after this year, the committee will have more goals such as community involvement and getting staff involved.

Author Dylan DeVlieger I am an Arizona native and love all valley sports teams. In my spare time I enjoy writing, watching, and playing sports.