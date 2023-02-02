Student Life focus on school spirit with upcoming “Thorsday” events

Mesa Community College’s weekly Thursday celebration of school spirit, known as “Thorsday”, will bring students, faculty, and campus organizations together on both college campuses for a food and social event.

The Southern and Dobson campus will host the event on Thursday, Feb. 9 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the clock tower lawns. The Red Dobson Campus will host the event on Thursday, Feb. 16 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Saguaro Mall.

The Student Life department’s “Thorsday BBQ Bash” will have food from RockStar Hot Dogs, along with a tie-dye shirt giveaway, and a selection of college clubs and transfer partners to connect with students and faculty.

“Thorsday” also offers a platform for “Volunteerfest”, which is an opportunity to “learn more about our community partners and ways to get engaged [with volunteering],” according to MCC’s Center for Community & Civic Engagement.

Other college organizations in attendance will include the Educators Rising club, the Adventure Association club, the Men’s Empowerment Network, and college success service’s T.R.I.O. and the Care Team.

This is the Student Life department’s continuation of last year’s effort to create “Thorsday” events which highlight initiatives for school spirit and pride.

“Thorsday is how we celebrate Thursdays at MCC. It’s named for MCC’s mascot, Thor, the thunderbird,” said Tammy Robinson, MCC President. “The thunderbird itself is a legendary creature in certain North American Indigenous people’s history and culture.” Robinson added.