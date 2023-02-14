Thorsday BBQ Bash brings campus and community together

School spirit was the focus of the most recent “Thorsday” on Feb. 9, with on-campus organizations and more than 40 community partners coming together at the Mesa Community College Southern and Dobson campus for the “Thorsday BBQ Bash” event.

The college mascot, Thor, was celebrated on Thursday as he interacted with students, faculty, and staff while they created custom tie dye t-shirts, mingled with a wide selection of campus resources, and outside transfer partners.

A DJ supplied music to the entire clock tower lawn, and attendees enjoyed snacks from a food truck.

“Thorsday” first celebrated school spirit at MCC in 2014, according to Erica Horihan, Student Life coordinator at the Red Mountain campus.

Horihan hopes that going forward, every Thursday will be an opportunity to celebrate students and their campus pride.

The mascot was featured in an updated rendition of his “day in the life” video which shows Thor engaging with the campus community, including an introduction by MCC President Tammy Robinson.

The weekly celebration returned late last year to premiere the new video.

“After COVID-19, there was a decrease of a lot of on-campus events and student involvement,” said Allison Nguyen of the Southern and Dobson campus Student Life Department.

“But students do want to be involved and that’s student life’s goal with hosting these events, just to get students back on campus, maybe get them involved,” Nguyen added.

The center walkway of MCC’s Southern and Dobson clock tower lawn hosted a wide selection of community groups and clubs to engage with students during the Feb. 9, 2023 “Thorsday BBQ Bash” event. (Photo by Rey Covarrubias Jr.)

To encourage students and staff to celebrate every Thursday, the Student Life Department encourages anyone to attend a upcoming Thorsday event and pick up a free piece of team colors in the form of t-shirts, hats and sunglasses, and wear them each Thursday to remind others that there is a community to support your journey at MCC.

“Thorsday” will continue to be an opportunity for students, faculty and staff to share school spirit with their campus community.

“Every Thursday is Thorsday. It’s not just a one-time thing,” said Horihan.

The “Thorsday BBQ Bash” will happen again at MCC’s Red Mountain campus on Thursday, Feb. 16 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

“It’s a good chance to come see the Red Mountain campus for people who haven’t been out there yet.“ said Horihan.