Women’s basketball drops in national championship

Marcus Campbell

Mesa Legend

Sword Art Online the Movie: Ordinal Scale was released to U.S. audiences on March 9, 2017 and will be shown in limited release though the end of March. Sword Art Online the Movie: Ordinal Scale followed S.A.O. seasons one and two in the chronology. The film was the first feature length entry in the series. Ordinal Scale followed Kirito and company as they deal with the trials and tribulations of another virtual reality game. This time an augmented reality matrix called Augma. The Augma doesn’t have a full-dive system unlike its predecessors the Nerve Gear (Sword Art Online season 1) and the Amusphere (Sword Art Online season 2). The augmented reality system is supposed to make the users safer so Kirito joins his friends in the virtual world for another adventure.

The crew soon finds out that there is something suspicious about the new technology; including the game itself, its purpose, and the software’s creator Dr. Kurahashi. As the story progress bosses from old S.A.O. games appeared and encouraged veteran players to engage in combat. Only afterward, memories of former S.A.O. players were being sapped. Asuna, our main female protagonist, had her memories zapped because of dying in a boss fight. This launched the hero Kirito on his quest to recover Asuna’s memories of her and Kirito’s marriage. Over the course of the story we meet up with old friends and new ones.

Sham Troupe, Allies Fuller, Tori Lloyd, and Anessa Glenn pulled the reins back on Essex but ultimately it wasn’t enough and Essex lead at halftime 36-29. The second half was more of the same for the T-Birds. The team suffered from poor shooting throughout the game. The T-Birds did pull ahead for the first time in the game during the third quarter. However, after a series of lead changes Essex county came out on top. Allies Fuller finished the game with 20 points and Anessa Glenn finished the game with 12 points. The story went better for the Lady-T Birds when they rolled Chesapeake College 62-43 on March 23, 2017 in a consolation game.

The T-Birds came out of gate firing and by the end of the first quarter they held a commanding 21-9 lead. Huggins, Lloyd, and Glenn kept firing on all cylinders and ran the score up to 32-14 by halftime. Both Glenn and Huggins finished with 11 points and Fuller lead with 15 points. Takara Wade also snatched a monster 14 rebounds. The Lady-T Birds were not as fortunate in their final game and fell out of the tournament with a loss to the Parkland College Cobras. In what became the final game of the T-Birds season the team lost 66-57.

Despite multiple back and forth in the first quarter the Cobras stayed on top throughout most of the first quarter and finished at 28-14. The Lady-T Birds closed the gap but could not overcome it and entered halftime down 35-33. The Cobras came out of the locker room shooting and outscored MCC right out of the gate 7-2. By the end of the third quarter the Mesa had rallied but was still two points down with the score at 47-45.

At the end of the fourth quarter Parkland went on and 8-0 run while the T-Birds missed their final six shots. The result was a 66-57 loss for the Lady Thunderbirds. The team finishes with their best record since 2014 with 23 wins and 10 losses.