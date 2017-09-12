Women’s volleyball soars to win over Ottawa

Stephen Peck

Mesa Legend

Lady T-Birds Volleyball Protects the Nest Mesa Community College (MCC) Women’s Volleyball opened the season with a strong win. Women’s Volleyball had a concrete 2016-17 season advancing to the Division II playoffs, according to MCC’s Athletic Department. The women see themselves in the same place this season. Coach Megan Taylor said, “So, they have that goal to make the postseason, again, and win it to go to Nationals.”This was the first winning season since 05’. It has been a serpentine road for the volleyball team, especially in 14’ having a winless season and 12’ winning only a single game.

The team has women returning from last seasons’ roster. Camy Cohn is the team’s starting libero, this season and last season. A libero is a player who specializes in defense. The player designated as libero must wear a different color from the rest of the team. Tonight, the team was in white, so Cohn was wearing red. Paige Greenly, Leah Crist and Tamra Hunt are a few returning sophomores. A couple of girls red-shirted and the team had players transfer in to the program, according to Coach Taylor.

MCC Women’s Volleyball hosted the Ottawa JV Women at Theo J. Heap Gymnasium, Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2017. The first game belonged to the T-Birds, by a substantial margin, according to Coach Taylor. The second game had the T-Birds back to the nest. They began the game losing the first four points The women showed losing the first four points was not an issue to them. When the score was 7-11, the women were duking it out for the point, which went to Ottawa, and MCC called timeout.

They were down almost the entire match. At 18-22, the T-Birds streaked toward the finish, going on a 6-point run to win Game 2, 25-23. Game 3 was a roller coaster ride the Lady T-Birds endured. They led until halfway through the game when Ottawa JV took the lead at 13-14. MCC was behind until at 18-18, the Lady T-Birds took the lead for the final time and the win, 25-21.

They won the match 3-0.