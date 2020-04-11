$2 Trillion Aid Package is the American Compromise

President Trump signed the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES Act) on March 24 and ushered into history one of the largest emergency relief packages ever seen in our country. It allocates $2 trillion in public funding to everything from multi-billion dollar financial operations to small businesses, hospitals, healthcare workers and individual citizens in part of a global response to the novel strain of coronavirus (COVID-19) that emerged late 2019.

In stark contrast to the 2008 bailout of the American financial sector, I think this move will be a step forward, because it will give aid to individual citizens to help survive the crisis rather than solely pad the pockets of billion dollar businesses.

The bill’s measures weren’t met without battle, of course, and anyone who paid attention to mainstream media was embroiled in the drama of Democrats blocking Trump’s recovery package.

Today, I can only thank demagogues like Sanders and Pelosi for stalling as much as they did to make the individual rebates possible. If they didn’t take the heat for delaying the CARES Act’s passage, we most likely wouldn’t have seen funding for individual citizens.

However, this victory doesn’t absolve the Senate from trying to take advantage of the national emergency. Attempting to dog-ear the nearly 800-page CARES Act with progressive policies that don’t directly apply like airline emission regulation only diminished the integrity of these so-called moralists.

But the inclusion of individual rebates does highlight the American political system’s effectiveness by providing yet another example of congressional compromise during a particularly polarized time.

Everything we do is a tug-of-war. Everything is a negotiation. The right creates a bill that promotes business without taking into account the workers; the left tags on additions that promote the workers over the business. In the end, the whole package is made better by the struggle.

It seems slow. It is slow. But the Founding Father’s system of checks and balances works. It works so well it keeps us in check

even when we don’t want to be.

I know a lot of people believe our system is broken. They believe something is fundamentally wrong with the way we act and with how slow progress is. More importantly, they are upset with how change does look when it comes.

These are valid complaints. Not because they are errors caused by some disorder needing correction, but rather because they are the passive negative by-products of our successful system of governance. Those that don’t agree are simply looking too narrowly at the outcome.

For instance, it is considered positive for a system of government to move fast. Yet to be able to pass laws and change the way of life quickly, you must have a system that can make its mind up quickly or one that requires very few mechanical or logistical steps along the way to do so. The American political system intentionally involves as many people as possible via voting and representation, and therefore it cannot make its mind up easily. This is an unavoidable, unintentional sluggishness, materialized in political hostility and bipartisan legislative procedures.

It is a worthy cost for what we receive. As opposed to a monarchy or authoritarianism, a democratic nation values individual input, freedom and balance of power over the speed of governance.

The whole American political system revolves around the interplay of two sides. Each side asks for what they want, and both sides wind up getting what they need. This COVID-19 relief package is a successful glance at what two sides in nearly constant opposition can accomplish when they compromise: a piece of legislature that helps people from all sides.

I argued with a family member about this relief package a few weeks before this whole thing set off. Somewhere in the enigmatic landscape of the internet, I had seen a post promoting the idea of bailout money for citizens. While I normally don’t support financial government intervention, I thought it was worthy enough of a cause to see tax money in the hands of taxpayers that I held my ground and argued for something I normally wouldn’t have.