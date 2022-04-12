Russo-Ukrainian War forum held at MCC

The Russo-Ukrainian War Open Forum presentation, happening on April 14 in room SC 11 and virtually, is hosted by the social science department to further the discussions and education of what is currently happening in Ukraine, as it is the largest war in Europe since World War II.

There are scheduled to be three presenters from the department touching on different aspects of the war. The three presenters are Social Science Department chair Paul Hietter, political science faculty member Brian Dille, and economics faculty member Slywia Cavalcant.

“We would have someone from each of our three disciplines, discuss that topic within the three disciplines, so we have history, political science, and economics,” said Social Science Chair Paul Hietter.

Having this presentation acts as a platform to gather information on the war as it is an ongoing conflict the world is witnessing.

“What’s going on in Europe right now is unprecedented in terms of the scope of warfare. There is nothing on continental Europe that has happened like this since World War II,” said Hietter.

“This is the first time in this current generation has had a live streamed war and so that is disturbing to people and confusing so we wanted to address that because we know that it is a pretty big deal,” said political science faculty member Brian Dille.

As the Russo-Ukrainian War is actively changing, the uncertainty and confusion among community members are presented to the faculty in order to educate and inform.

“That’s the primary purpose of Mesa Community College to make sure that we learn about the current event, we are learning facts and changing quickly to be learning the situation in the Ukrainian war,” said economics faculty member Slywia Cavalcant.

As there are many different perspectives of the war, each speaker will be discussing a different topic.

Paul Hietter will start the presentation by discussing the historical background, as well as the perspective of Russia’s history in order to understand why, “Putin’s basic desire is to recreate the glory of what Russia once was.”

Brian Dille will be talking about the war from a geopolitical standpoint, such as the perspective of why each side is justified.

The impact of sanctions will be discussed by Slywia Cavalcant.