Women’s golf wins 14th straight ACCAC tournament

The MCC women’s golf team won their 14th straight ACCAC tournament in dominant fashion as they prepare for both regional and national tournaments the season.

The team continued their winning ways yet again as they posted another tournament victory this past Sunday. Along with the team finishing first, they also held four of the eight top individual spots on the leaderboard when it was all said and done.

The team finished the Chandler-Gilbert Invitational with some impressive scores that set MCC and ACCAC records.

Alyzzah Vakasioula continued her tear this season by posting a score of 66 in the first round and a score of 67 in the second for a total of 133, which scored 9 shots better than the second place finisher. Vakasioula in total scored 11 under par for the course.

From a team perspective, the team shot a 36-hole total of 291 in the first round,which was the second lowest in school history, and a total of 301 in the second round. The team finished the tournament with a total score of 592, which was 62 shots better than the second place team. In their last four tournaments combined, the team has won by an average margin of 62 shots.

The success of the team this season is no coincidence as they have been working tirelessly to perfect their game in order to be in the position they are in.

Although golf is viewed as more of an individual sport, for MCC, team camaraderie has been key for them to continue to keep up with their winning ways.

“The relationship with each other and our whole team dynamic, we’re all a team that’s super close and feels like family,” said Vakasioula, “we’re all pushing each other to be better and that’s really where our success comes from.”

A driving force for the team this season is to play well in the national tournament, as well as play better in the tournament than they did in 2021.

Finishing tied for 9th in 2021 left a bad taste in the mouth of the team as they felt they did not have the best showing in Florida. This time around, they look to not only improve their placing, but their individual showings as well.

“We can do better than last year, that’s what’s really motivating us. I can hear the girls talking about how they want to go back there and do better than last year,” said Vakaisoula.

The team is currently ranked fifth in the nation going into their final invitational of the season. They will also be competing in the NJCAA SW District tour in Texas next Friday. Then, they will prepare for the national tournament in early May which will be held in Florida.