Halloween horror hits on Netflix

Marcus Campbell

Mesa Legend

Netflix has several movies and shows both new and old to satisfy any horror fan this Halloween. “The Babysitter” was released on Netflix on Oct. 13 for streaming just in time for Halloween. “The Babysitter” is directed by television producer and director McG who is previously known for his work on Supernatural, Chuck and The O.C. Brian Duffield helmed the screenplay and previously penned Insurgent and the Natalie Portman film Jane Got a Gun.

Judah Lewis stars as Cole whose routine night at home is turned upside down when his babysitter invites a pack of murderous high school kids to take part in a satanic ritual in Cole’s living room. Mild-mannered Cole immediately regrets his decision to stay up late and spy on the sitter when a late-night game of spin the bottle turns into a bloodbath. Cole must then fight for his life and his soul as he fought off each of the satanic attackers one by one.

The film seems like a Halloween version of Home Alone. Just swap out robbers for satanic high-school clichés and upgrade the film to an R-rating. Samantha Weaving’s character Bee is Cole’s babysitter and leads the high-school cast which includes excellent performances from Robbie Amell, Hana Mae Lee and for a moment Doug Haley. Andrew Bachelor also provides an excellent performance as John and even Bella Thorne’s performance goes over well. Cole battles against every slasher movie and late-night horror film cliché as he grows up toughens up and learns how to defend himself.

Don’t let its TV-MA rating or seemingly childish plot trick into thinking this film is for kids. The film’s protagonist may be a child, however, the movie is anything but juvenile. Little Evil, written and directed by Eli Craig, became available for streaming on Netflix on September 1st. The story follows Gary, a newly married realtor, played by Adam Scott who moves in with his new wife Samantha played by Evangeline Lilly and her young son, Lucas. Over the course of the film, Gary’s suspicions raise towards Lucas and he becomes increasingly skeptical of the child. Eventually, Gary discovers that Lucas may be the Anit-Christ and all hell breaks loose.

The film has a concise story that packs in the conflict and the dark humor. Adam Scott packs in the laughs and Evangeline Lily is wonderful as the evil-enabling mother. Owen Atlas is wonderful as the six-year-old Anti-Christ and is completely convincing in the role. The film makes a clever use of the tropes of horror films that have come before it. The movie references the Omen film franchise as well as many other films including Poltergeist.

1922, an adaption of a Stephen King novella, premiered on Netflix on October 10th. The film is written and directed by Zak Hilditch and stars Thomas Jane, Molly Parker, and Dylan Schmid. Thomas Jane stars as a down on his luck farmer who conspires to murder his wife, Molly Parker, for financial gain. He even involves his son Dylan Schmid in his nefarious plot. If those three new films don’t satisfy your horror binge, then Netflix will be releasing season 2 of Stranger Things on October 27th.

Other offerings on the streaming service that aren’t produced by the streaming giant include a new season of American Horror Story and a slew of films from varying eras of the genre. XX, an anthology of four horror short films directed by women with female leads is available for the more conscious viewer. For a campy, comedic touch another film on the service is Kevin Smith’s most recent film Yoga Hosers, for which Smith directs his daughter Harley Quinn Smith.

Other films on the streaming service include The Host, Hostel Part 1 and 2, Hellraiser, Children of the Corn, Odd Thomas, and several of the Saw films. There’s even a tab on the Netflix browsing page dedicated to Halloween favorites. Netflix has plenty to satisfy your horror needs this Halloween for just the cost of the subscription.