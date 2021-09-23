Jessica Chastain pulls you into ‘The Eyes of Tammy Faye’

“The Eyes of Tammy Faye ” is the enthralling story of famous televangelist Tammy Faye Bakker, whose lavish lifestyle came tumbling down when her husband was caught making terrible decisions. True life events make for a great movie, and this one will have you on the edge of your seat the whole way through. Chastain makes you fall in love with who Tammy Faye really was — not the greedy, money-hungry woman she was portrayed as.

Tammy Faye, a girl growing up in a conservative household in the fifties, first began her journey with God in her local church. She later attended a bible college and met Jim Bakker, another determined preacher who shares his ideals and values with her.

Jim and Tammy Bakker began rising in the Christan preaching circles of the late ‘60s. They soon got their own show on a popular christan televangelist channel. Their ideas and motivation eventually lead them to start their own church, church television station and a Christian theme park.

But Tammy and Jim landed in serious legal trouble when it came to light that Jim Bakker paid off a woman with whom he had an affair using money from their church organization. With the threat of persecution and a now loveless marriage, Tammy sank to rock bottom.

The film focuses on Tammy Faye’s love of people and helping them. It even highlighted a moment from their show where she interviewed an AIDS patient during the height of the AIDS crisis in the ‘80s, showing her belief that God created and loves everyone the way they are. She lived by that philosophy and always saw the best in people.

The hardly recognizable Jessica Chastain brought humanity to the real life televangelist Tammy Faye Bakker. She became Tammy Faye and gave a masterful performance worthy of recognition come award season. Andrew Garfield as Jimmy Bakker was fantastic as well, but it was Chastain who stole the spotlight.

The two actors had great chemistry and really embraced the roles of their characters through the flamboyant costumes and gaudy makeup. Both nailed the vocal patterns and mannerism flawlessly.

The editing and pace of the film was entertaining from beginning to end. There was not a scene that felt out of place. The filmmakers chose the best moments to highlight Tammy Faye’s story and connected them all to tell a beautiful story.

With each troublesome moment and hardship Tammy endures, you can’t help but just want her to come out on the other side.