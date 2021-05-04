Men’s tennis clinches region title

The men’s tennis team won the Region I championship for the seventh straight year in the tournament held at the Paseo Tennis Center in Glendale on April 14.

The Thunderbirds’ streak has only been interrupted by last year’s season, cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mesa won by taking seven of the nine rounds, all against opponents from Pima Community College. MCC scored 16 points and Pima scored 11.

The accomplishment comes under new head coach Feroz Rast, who became the fifth coach in MCC history to lead his team to a regional championship.

“I’m just so happy for these guys. They’ve worked their butts off,” said Rast. “After such a crazy year we’ve had, they’ve accomplished it. I definitely want them to enjoy it, but now it’s on to a bigger thing, which is the national tournament.”

MCC won 5 out of 6 singles matches and 2 out of 3 doubles matches, losing the others only by injury.

In the process, freshmen Austreberto Carlon and Leandro Prado maintained their unbeaten records for the season; both are 8-0 in singles competitions.

But Carlon said that numbers and undefeated records don’t mean anything right now, and that it’s time to focus on the team’s big-picture goals.

“I mean, doesn’t matter what we have right now,” said Carlon. “We gotta keep focus, keep concentrating on what we need to do. Right now, the most important thing is the Nationals right now.”

The Thunderbirds finished off their regular and regional season’s with a perfect 8-0 record, which landed them a spot in the national polls.

The men’s tennis team is currently ranked 17th in the National Junior College Athletic Association’s top 25 men’s tennis rankings.

But Rast knows his team is top 10 material and hopes an undefeated season and title will push his team into the spotlight and up the ranking polls.

“I mean, it’s unfortunate because there are teams around the country that have been playing since September, but we’re definitely a top 10 team, not only in my mind but based on what I know about these guys and their work ethic,” said Rast.

The Thunderbirds will start the national tournament in Plano, Texas, on May 17 in search of the program’s second national championship.

“I love how this team is improving every day and is ready for big matchups! We have a few weeks now to prepare for our biggest challenge. Can’t wait to go to Texas for the national tournament. It is a great day to be a T-Bird!” said Rast.