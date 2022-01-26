Must watch on streaming platforms

Netflix, Hulu, and Disney+ are among the many streaming services available in the market right now. Each of them offers a large variety of movies and television shows that can be hard to navigate through. Sitting in front of the tv trying to pick out something new can be stressful, annoying, and time-consuming. Here are 10 movies and tv shows available to stream that are all the rage right now.

Ted Lasso – Apple TV

Like the titular character, you don’t even need to know anything about soccer to enjoy the hilarious, multi-award-winning comedy series, “Ted Lasso” on Apple TV. This Jason Sudekis comedy follows the overly optimistic coach Ted Lasso as he goes from coaching college football to coaching the Premier League soccer team AFC Richmond. It’s hilarious and full of heart. You grow an attachment to each and every character like the grumpy foul-mouthed Roy Kent or the charming up-and-coming star Sam Obisanya.

Encanto – Disney+

Just after a short theater release, “Encanto” is the magical new musical that is available to stream on Disney+. The film followsMirabel Madrigal and her family, all of whom have special powers except her. For example, her cousin Dolores can hear anything, even if it is a mile away. Her sister Luisa is super strong. When the magic that makes their casita come alive, and the power behind their gifts, starts to dwindle and break down, Mirabel is determined to save the family’s miracle, and save the casita.

Like most Disney films, the music, written by “Hamilton” creator Lin Manuel Miranda, is joyous and dance worthy. In fact, the song “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” is one of Disney’s highest charting songs, surpassing the previous holder of the title, “Let It Go” from “Frozen.” It is a fun watch for the whole family.

Euphoria – HBOMax

“Euphoria” is one of the most talked about shows on HBOMax. It follows drug addicted teen Rue and a small group of other teens during the most trying times of their lives… high school. Rue, played by Zendaya, is one of the most complex characters on television right now. The show explores sexualtiy, fragile masculinity, and of course, drug addiction. Although some have criticized the glorified drug use and violence in the show, it captures the essence of the hardships and pressures teens go through during such a critical time in their lives. Season two is currently airing new episodes every Sunday.

Don’t Look Up – Netflix

Adam McKay, the writer and director behind “Step Brothers” and the drama-comedy “Vice,” has come up with another all too real feeling movie in “Don’t Look Up.” This star studded film includes Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence as two misfit scientists who discover a planet-killing comet that is headed directly towards Earth. The film brilliantly satirizes how the politicians, and the public, would react to hearing the news about human extinction. What makes it funny is the unfortunate amount of truth there is in it.

Dark Side of the Nineties – Hulu

“Dark Side of the Nineties” is a docu-series from Vice TV that you can find on Hulu. It covers topics from the grunge scene, to popular TV shows like “Baywatch”, and even the big boom of the collectable beanie babies. While being about this nostalgia, it shows the darker side of all the culturally relevant icons from the nineties. Within 10 episodes, each about a different theme, you see familiar faces, professional experts, and old footage to tell the chronological story of each topic. It is entertaining and informative.

The Tragedy of Macbeth – Apple TV

William Shakespeare plays are usually not everyone’s favorite, but this black and white adaptation of Macbeth by Joel Cohen, of the creative Cohen brothers, is stunning and visually captivating. Actors like Denzel Washington, Frances McDormand, and Corey Hawkins help the film flow with a better understanding of the story of Macbeth. The unusual sets and distinct contrast between light and shadows captivate the viewer’s eyes into not being able to look away.

The Book of Boba Fett – Disney+

“The Book of Boba Fett” is a new spinoff of the popular “Star Wars” franchise Disney+ series “The Mandalorian.” This series follows Boba Fett and Fennec Shand after the events of where we last saw them in season 2 of “The Mandalorian.” He took over as the main crime boss in Mos Espa on the planet Tatooine. The bounty hunter and assassin must stand their ground as the new obstacles and enemies make their transition into power more difficult.

Currently, there is only one season of the show, but a new episode comes out on Wednesdays on Disney+. The season explores Boba Fett’s power struggle as the new daimyo in town. Like other Star Wars movies and shows, the story in each thirty minute episode thrusts you into the fictional universe and leaves the viewer wanting more.

Matrix: Resurrections – HBOMax

The fourth film of the Matrix franchise, “Matrix: Resurrections”, picks up the story of Mr. Anderson, aka Neo the chosen one, as he begins to guess whether his reality of being a billionaire game designer is real or not. With the help of some new faces, Neo follows the white rabbit who remembers his past as well as the truth.

Bringing back original cast members Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Ross, and adding new faces like Neil Patrick Harris and Jonathon Groff, gave the film a nostalgic energy. With a meta storyline, it felt closer to the vibe of the original “Matrix” film than its two sequels. The new film is definitely an upgrade to the disappointing sequels “Reloaded” and “Revolutions.”

The Witcher – Netflix

Based on the video game and book series, “The Witcher” follows Geralt of Rivia, played by Henry Cavill, a witcher who hunts and kills monsters as his life is entangled in centuries of love and war. The show also follows his love interest Yennefer of Vengerberg, an extremely power hungry sorceress, as well as Ciri, his child surprise who also has some powerful uncontrollable magic deep inside her. The fantasy netflix series is an enthralling genre blend of comedy, drama, horror, and even musical. Fantastical costumes, make up, and visual effects help transport the viewer out of this world and into the one on the screen.

The first season, criticized by many for its confusing timelines, is still intriguing despite the flaw. It sets up what is to come, and as the season gets closer to the end, it is easier to see the different timelines. By season two, it is just one timeline you follow, with changing perspectives.

How I Met Your Father – Hulu

With only a few episodes out so far on Hulu, the spinoff “How I Met Your Father” follows a new group of twenty somethings living in NYC and the adventures of meeting new people. With easter eggs and influences from the old “How I Met Your Mother” show, HIMYF gives off the same essence that made the original a fan favorite. With quirky characters, there is still time to get to know and fall in love with them. Also, since Hilary Duff is in the cast, it feels like the Lizzie McGuire reboot we could have gotten.