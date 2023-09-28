Google Fiber donates $25,000 to the Mesa College Promise Program

Google Fiber has made a donation of $25,000 to the Mesa College Promise program to support students at Mesa Community College pursuing a degree in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math.

The Mesa College Promise is an opportunity for students graduating from a Mesa high school that are interested in attending Mesa Community College.

The program provides financial support to students in need of financial aid that have not received enough money in scholarships or Federal Student Aid funds, and also covers tuition and fees for two years at MCC.

“The Mesa College Promise is helping to build bridges to education and grow career opportunities for Mesa residents, thanks to support from the private sector,” said Mayor John Giles in a recent press release. “As Google Fiber’s network in Mesa expands and they continue to accelerate the delivery of fiber internet, we appreciate their partnership and investment in the future of our community.”

Google Fiber, an Alphabet company, expanded to Arizona in 2022, with its first location in Mesa. The company is the first in the Mesa area to start offering fiber-optic services.

“Supporting the Mesa College Promise program is a natural fit for Google Fiber,” said Will Novak, Government and Community Affairs Manager for Google Fiber in a recent press release. “We are purposeful in making investments that positively impact the communities we serve, including supporting STEM, digital equity and digital literacy.”

Since the Mesa College Promise was introduced in 2021, more than 580 students have benefited from its aid, according to the release.

Along with the coverage of tuition, students also receive a stipend each semester to be used toward books, transportation, or other educational expenses, and are assigned an advisor for personal and academic support.

“We welcomed a group of 200 incoming Mesa College Promise students for the fall semester, a majority who are the first in their immediate family to attend college. Many of our new Promise students might not be pursuing an associate’s or bachelor’s degree with us if it wasn’t for the philanthropic supporters of the program,” said MCC President Dr. Tammy Robinson in the release. “It is contributions from partners like Google Fiber that assists in removing financial barriers, and aid our students with dreams of earning a degree and launching careers supporting our community.”

For students to qualify for the Mesa College Promise program they must be graduating from a public, private, charter, online, or homeschooling program, have a minimum of a 2.0 GPA, and must register for a minimum of 12 credits per semester.

