Maricopa District extends campus shutdown ahead of online conversion

MesaCC Legend

Newspaper of MCC

MesaCC Legend

Newspaper of MCC

Contact Us

1833 W Southern Ave, Mesa
(480) 461-7270
CoronavirusNews

Maricopa District extends campus shutdown ahead of online conversion

03/22/2020
The Maricopa County Community College District (MCCCD) announced further postponement of in-person classes until April 5 to convert many of its courses to online only for the spring semester. This announcement comes as schools across the nation close their doors to comply with the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) latest coronavirus (COVID-19) prevention measures. 

In an email sent to students, MCCCD Interim Chancellor and MCC’s Interim President Lori Berquam said the decision was, “…based on the continuously evolving status surrounding the Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.”

MCC political science professor Brian Dille described campus educators as “resolute” in the face of these challenges. 

“The main focus is how we can do the mission of the college, which is to serve students, in ways that don’t put us or the students at risk,” Dille said. “We know what needs to be done. People are just buckling down and doing it.” 

Dille suggested classes like social sciences, reading or English could easily convert to online courses, but others like mathematics, natural sciences or internships may face a more difficult challenge.

“Social science sort of lends itself to reading stuff, watching stuff and talking about stuff. So that’s all very easily done online,” Dille said. ”…Then you get a natural science course that has a lab, where you physically have to combine two chemicals to see what happens. You can watch someone online… but the whole point of a lab is there is nothing like that experiential learning.”

Students are recommended to check their student emails and Canvas for updates from their instructors on whether their course will continue online. As of now, it seems only courses impossible to teach online will be available on campus. 

In addition to course preparation, MCC will be utilizing this time for on-campus sanitation.

“In order to protect our MCC Community, all physical campus facilities will be closed and locked until Monday, April 6th,” read an email sent by the Office of Academic and Student Affairs to staff on March 19. “Do not return to campus to pick up items, water plants, or use equipment. During the physical closure, the facilities team will be doing a deep clean, and we don’t want to compromise their work by re-entering buildings.”

Mesa Legend staff will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.
Related tags :

About Author

Brock Blasdell
Brock Blasdell
Brock Blasdell is an American student journalist from Mesa, Arizona. He was hired onto the Mesa Legend in late 2018 as an Opinions Editor, and soon became the publication’s News Editor in 2019. His writings emphasize college history, civil involvement, and personal reflection on modern American issues, while also analyzing and critiquing the role of modern media in national politics.

Related Articles

04/28/2015

Wage debate continues between residential, adjunct faculty

Adella Helton Mesa Legend The first ever National Adjunct Walk-Out took place on Feb. 25.  For the Dobson campus, it was more like an ordinary day.  While some instructors held teach-ins, the majority
Read More
Cover Story
02/05/2019

How FAFSA recipients are affected by the government shutdown

The partial government shutdown could have negatively affected recipients of FAFSA and other students at Mesa Community College (MCC) during the 2019 spring semester. The Financial Aid Department, Stu
Read More
10/25/2016

Dakota pipeline situation continues to escalate

Andrew Sandoval Mesa Legend A commonly debated topic across all types of discussion is how things make one “feel”, whether it is in an argument with a significant other or a political fight of rhetori
Read More