October to see busy theater and performing arts schedule

Mesa Community College’s theater and performing arts center will welcome in fall with a busy schedule of concerts and entertainment planned for October.

Four separate concerts and a new play will be featured as part of the new schedule for this semester, according to MCC box office specialist, Marisa Estrada.

Band and orchestra concert, Oct. 3, MCC performing arts center

An array of musicians will gather together to form a full array of band and orchestra members, made up of local valley educators and professionals.

The band orchestra will be comprised of three different groups, and will be lead by MCC faculty John Davenport, Brain Murphy, and Paul Brewer

Assigned seating tickets are available online. The event starts at 7 p.m.

Free afternoon jazz concert, Oct. 5, MCC performing arts center

The return of a free jazz concert in the lobby of the performing arts center will be held at 12 p.m., and will be performed by a multitude of students and instructors to form five unique jazz groups. The free concerts will happen in the lobby of the performing arts center, where anyone passing through is invited to stop and take in the fresh improvisation on the iconic red stairs that act as a centerpiece to the lobby,

‘The Play That Goes Wrong’ debuts at the MCC theater

A fresh take on the traditional who-done-it murder murder mystery, this one act play new to MCC will be presented on Oct. 6-7, and Oct. 13-14, with tickets available at the theaters website.

Estrada said the play is heavy on physical comedy, with performers making at least 19 stunts throughout the play.

Choir and vocal jazz concert, Oct. 11 at the MCC performing arts center

This concert will feature an ensemble from the MCC concert choir, the MCC vocal jazz ensemble, and the MCC community choir to perform a variety of secular, pop and spiritual music, according to the event’s announcement.

The choir will be directed by newly added MCC faculty, Mark Simons, who had 27 years experience as a professor of choir.

The concert is from 7:30 p.m. – 9:00 p.m, with tickets available on the performing art center’s website.

Desert Echoes Flute Project, Oct. 13 at the MCC performing arts center

The nationally recognized ensemble of wind instrument musicians has been a valley staple for nearly 20 years.

The concert is from 7:30 p.m. – 9:00 p.m, with tickets available on the performing art center’s website.

A full schedule of upcoming concerts and entertainment for the MCC performing arts center and theater can be found here.

The MCC performing arts center is located at south east corner of MCC’s Southern and Dobson campus, near Longmore Road the the U.S. 60 freeway.

The MCC theater is located in the Southern and Dobson campuses south parking lot near Dobson and the U.S 60.

