10th Annual Battle of Badges was a touchdown

MCC hosted the 10th Annual Battle of the Badges charity flag football game on Saturday, pitting Maricopa County first responders against Pinal County first responders. The event’s goal was to raise funds for officers injured in the line of duty.

This year the Battle of the Badges honored two officers. Mesa police officer Sean Stoddard suffered a traumatic brain injury in August 2020 when his patrol vehicle was hit from behind on the US-60 while he was removing a ladder blocking a lane.

El Mirage police officer Steven Braswell is also a beneficiary of the event. In June 2020, Braswell contracted COVID-19. Braswell is currently hospitalized due to complications and will require a lung transplant.

“In the end it’s just playing for one cause, and that’s making sure all the wounded officers get the help that they need,” said Tyler Rolnick who played for the Maricopa County First Responders.

The pre-game festivities included a tailgate event involving a trunk or treat for kids, a 50/50 raffle and police vehicles on display.

During halftime students from Mesa Community College and Arizona Central College who are aspiring to be first responders in the future were awarded scholarships whose funds were raised by the local community.

The game had a fast start, with both teams quickly finding the endzone in the first quarter. The second quarter was full of dominant defense on both sides, and neither team put a point on the board until midway through the third quarter.

In the final quarter Maricopa built a lead of 18-8 until Pinal County found the endzone to make it 18-16. With under a minute to go Maricopa County was able to reach the endzone to ice the game with a final score of 26-16 to give Maricopa County the win.

The event raised over $5,000 for injured officers as well as $1,000 for students who hope to become first responders one day.