Department of Economic Security visits Mesa Community College to help students in need

The Arizona Department of Economic Security (DES) will host information sessions at the Mesa Community College campus throughout this week to help students in need of financial, medical or food assistance.

This partnership between the Maricopa Community College District and the department comes as a way to support students with the resources they need as they work toward their academic goals.

The events are also open to employees and the public. During the events, potential recipients will be able to check eligibility and apply for benefits.

Low income citizens, some documented non-citizens and college students may be eligible. College students should be enrolled at least part-time at an institution and be eligible to participate in work-study programs or have an expected family contribution of zero as determined by the Free Application for Federal Student Aid.

MCC student Mark, who did not give his last name out of privacy concerns, said it was helpful for him to apply for benefits at campus with the guidance from the staff. They offered him the assistance he needed to determine eligibility.

Currently, the DES assists students to apply for three different government programs. Nutrition assistance provides students monthly benefits to purchase food items, medical assistance provides health insurance for individuals unable to afford it, and cash assistance is offered to families who need support to make ends meet.

Students are encouraged to bring the necessary documents for the application to campus, which include proof of citizenship or alien registration card, social security number, bank statements and proof of rent and other expenses.

The DES will also visit Phoenix College until Thursday and Glendale Community College until Friday. Assistance sessions at the three locations will be from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

If students or potential applicants miss the in-person events, they can apply online at healthearizonaplus.gov, through the DES mobile application, or by calling 1-855-432-7587.