Tips to prepare for 2023 graduation

As Mesa Community College students near the March 1 deadline to apply for the spring graduation commencement ceremony, campus resources are prioritizing how they can help the upcoming class of 2023 organize their academic portfolio and be prepared to graduate in May.

Here are the steps to ensure your graduation goes smoothly all the way up to the commencement ceremony.

Check the online student center to verify your records

It’s important to ensure you have all the necessary college credits to graduate, this includes any credits transferred from another college. Verify the status of credits on your “academic records” section of the MCCCD student center. The college also recommends you verify your mailing address on file while in the online student center.

Request an official graduation review

You will need to complete an official application for review by the college as part of your graduation process. Students can download the graduation application, fill it out, and email it to advising@mesacc.edu for a review by an advisor, which can take up to 10 business days.

Students will be contacted during the 10 day period if there are any complications during the review process.

A graduation review that meets all requirements will be signed and returned to the student via email, which can then be submitted to the MCC’s online portal for signed graduation applications.

Share your accomplishments

Students need to apply to have their name in the online graduation program and on the big screen at the ceremony by April 4.

MCC also has an online template you can use to share news of your graduation with your hometown newspaper, or other personal organizations like your high school alumni office, workplace, or place of worship.

Don’t forget the regalia

There is no cost to register for graduation, but students still need to buy their own regalia, including the traditional cap and gown that is required for the graduation crematory. The college sells their own regalia on their website until April 21. Purchasing regalia also requires an MEID login.

Save the date

RSVP by April 21 if you plan to attend the graduation commencement ceremony on Saturday, May 13, hosted at ASU’s Desert Financial Center located at 600 E Veterans Way.

The doors to the arena open at 8 a.m., and the ceremony starts at 9 a.m. The ceremony is optional and not required to graduate from MCC.

If you are unable to graduate in the spring of 2023, the deadline to apply for the summer or fall graduation is June 1, and Nov. 1, respectively.

For more help graduating MCC, contact the Admissions and Records department, which can be reached through their online chat, or by phone at 480-461-7600 for the Southern and Dobson campus, and 480-654-7600 for the Red Mountain campus.