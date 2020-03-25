COVID-19 confirmed in Maricopa County Community Colleges and at Mesa Community College

A member of Maricopa County Community colleges (MCCCD) has been tested positive for COVID-19, or the coronavirus, according to a statement released by Interim Chancellor Steven Gonzales on March 23.



The student traveled during spring break and never returned to campus. They tested positive for COVID-19 on March 22 and promptly informed the district, said Gonzalez. An anonymous source confirmed they are not a Mesa Community College (MCC) student, and their privacy and anonymity is being respected at this time.



The office of the president, Berquam, released a statement on March 25 that MCC had their first confirmed case of the coronavirus.



“If you were identified as someone who has been in contact with, or in close proximity to, any individual who has tested positive for the virus, you will be notified,” Berquam said in the statement.



“As testing continues, there may be others receiving the distressing news of positive test results,” said MCC Interim President Dr. Lori Berquam. “Know that we are dedicated to helping students and employees through these challenging times by following the best practices and guidelines being provided by professional health organizations and experts.”



The Dean of Students and MCCCD Risk Management are in the process of contacting anyone who interacted with the student during the time they were contagious. Gonzales confirmed in his statement they are following protocols from Maricopa County Department of Public Health and other advice from local and state officials.



The MCCCD and MCC websites recommend students familiarize themselves with symptoms of COVID-19 and take precautions like social distancing, sanitization, and washing your hands frequently.



“Please take good care of yourselves and your neighbors and show a bit of kindness,” said Berquam. “It really can make a difference in someone’s day. We stand together, Thunderbird strong.”