Guide to Thanksgiving Day in Mesa

Thanksgiving Day on Thursday, Nov. 23, will see many stores and city facilities closed in Mesa, but there will still be activities, meals, and holiday themed events across the city for families and students alike.

Here is a guide to Thanksgiving, including what stores are open and where to have a hot holiday themed meal if you are in need of one.

Mesa Community College scheduled to be closed for the holiday

Both Mesa Community College campus locations across the city will be entirely closed from Thursday, Nov. 23 to Sunday, Nov. 26.

The Mesa Market on both MCC campuses will still be open on Wednesday, Nov. 22 and can provide quick resources like food, hygiene products, and clothes to students in need. The Mesa Market at the Southern and Dobson campus is located near the Kirk Center in KSC 35S, and at the Red Mountain campus in Palo Verde room 111.

Last minute shopping guide for Mesa residents

Grocery stores Safeway and Fry’s are some of the only places to get last minute grocery shopping done on Thanksgiving Day. Most Fry’s on Thanksgiving Day open between 6 a.m. and 7 a.m., and close at 5 p.m., with Safeway open from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Stores that will be closed on Thanksgiving day include Walmart, Costco, and Target.

Most city of Mesa offices will be closed on Thanksgiving Day

City of Mesa offices will all be closed on Thanksgiving Day, but city services such as recycling and trash pickup, except bulk, will still be active.

Mesa’s three libraries will all be closed on the holiday.

Hot meals for those in need given out by Mesa based charity

Community staple Paz de Cristo offered free seasonal Thanksgiving Day meals on Nov. 23 to anyone who might otherwise not have a hot meal for the holiday.

Paz De Cristo will serve the Thanksgiving Day meal, fixings and all, from 5:15 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Located on Broadway Drive and Country Club Road, Paz De Cristo recently partnered with MCC who generated funds for the charity through the Empty Bowls sales event held at both college campuses.

Mesa turkey trot encourages families to get active for the holiday

Work off the calories in preparation for Thanksgiving Day dinner with Mesa’s Turkey Trot on Nov. 23 kicking off at 8:00 a.m. with a family friendly one mile “fun-run,” along with a 5K and 10K race.

You can still register for the race online, with entry tickets set at $20 for the fun run, and $35 for the 5K and 10K.

The races go around Mesa’s Red Mountain Park near Brown and Power Roads.

The race is hosted by the Sertoma Club of Mesa, with partners that included the city of Mesa, Mesa Food Bank and Mesa Little League.

Mesa will ring in the next Christmas season the day after Thanksgiving

Downtown Mesa’s annual “Merry Main St.” will start on Nov. 24, with a tree lighting ceremony and a look at light displays and the Winter Wonderland Ice Rink. The event will have vendors, live music and more activities on Friday and Saturday.

