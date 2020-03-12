Lights out, spring break extended at MCC

Maricopa Community Colleges announced an extension of spring break as staff transition in-person classes to an online format to reduce the spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19).



Maricopa Community Colleges Interim Chancellor Steven Gonzales addressed all college employees in an email that stated all in-person classes are suspended through March 20.



“The health and safety of our Maricopa community is of utmost importance,” Gonzales stated. “We know that college completion and success requires students, faculty and staff to have the safest learning and teaching and work environment we can provide.”



Administration, faculty and staff will work during the extension to transition their classes into an alternative format. Gonzales stated the online format may last up to two weeks or possibly longer.



Courses that include laboratory participation will require alternative solutions for students that are accessible remotely.



Students currently enrolled in online courses will resume class as scheduled March 16.



Gonzales stated everyone will be notified by March 20 how the colleges plan to move forward to ensure students successfully complete the spring semester.



“This is a time of anxiety and uncertainty,” he said. “Thank you for your patience and perseverance as we work through the changing landscape caused by the COVID-19 outbreak. We will continue to take as many precautions as necessary in order to protect our community while maintaining our students’ academic momentum.”



COVID-19 is a respiratory illness that was declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization. Symptoms include sore throat, cough, headache, and fever. Health officials recommend washing hands thoroughly and avoid touching the mouth, nose, and eyes.



For more information on COVID-19 visit https://www.maricopa.edu/coronavirus-2019-nCoV.