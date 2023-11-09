Mesa Community College names new Vice President of Student Affairs

Mesa Community College named Jeannetta L. Hollins the new Vice President of Student Affairs on Monday, Oct. 30, filling one of the three vice president roles created by President Tammy Robinson since beginning her tenure in 2022.

The announcement came after a months-long search which began in the spring. The initial hope was to have her begin in the fall of 2023, however that became logistically difficult as the college took on the hiring of the three new vice president roles at the same time, according to MCC human resources director Garrett Smith.

The Vice President of Student Affairs role was the first of the three new vice president positions to be filled, as the hiring process for the Vice President of Academic Affairs and the Vice President of Information Technology roles continue.

Hollins is expected to begin her role as VPSA on Jan. 8, 2024, according to Smith.

MCC contracted search firm “Another Source”, who filtered through applicants in an effort to help the college through the hiring process.

“MCC interviewed three search firms to ascertain the advantages they could offer us as a client. MCC ultimately decided to retain the services of Another Source,” said Smith.

According to Smith, the college and search firm had back and forth dialogue about the most important qualifications for candidates.

The college also created a search committee made up of thirteen members.

“The search committee consisted of 13 personnel, led by three tri-chairs. The tri-chairs represented faculty, staff, and a VPSA from one of our sister colleges within the Maricopa County Community College District,” said Smith.

The search firm passed along 10 applicants who they deemed as possible hires, which were then interviewed by the search committee, according to Smith.

The search was then narrowed down to four candidates who went through an extensive interview process.

The four finalists, which Hollins was a part of, would speak with President Robinson as well as other administrators.

“Dr. Robinson was the hiring authority for this position and was the ultimate decision maker,” said Smith.

The VPAA and VPIT roles are still in their hiring process, which is similar to the VPAA hiring process.

“Another Source” will still be providing assistance in finding candidates, however the search committee for the two remaining positions are made up of completely different members, according to Smith.

All roles are expected to be filled by the end of the fall semester, with hires starting their new positions in January of 2024.

