Mesa Community College to hold its annual Empty Bowls event

Mesa Community College will hold its annual Empty Bowls event on Nov. 15 in honor of World Hunger Day in the Navajo Room at the Kirk Student Center from 10:30 a.m.-3 p.m.

Patrons may pay a $10 donation, and in turn will receive a unique, handcrafted ceramic bowl made by an MCC art student, along with a meal of soup and bread. The event will also include a silent auction featuring ceramics made by some of the Valley’s most talented artists.

Patrons are also encouraged to bring canned or non-perishable food items and hygienic supplies to donate to the campus Mesa Market, which helps serve MCC students in need.

“For more than 30 years, MCC’s Art Department has worked with local artists, organizations and businesses to raise more than $140,000 throughout the years,” said Angel Luna, MCC ceramics faculty. “All of the proceeds benefit Paz De Cristo Community Center, which not only provides meals to the community, but so much more to uplift residents.”

The Paz De Cristo Community Center was founded in 1988, and has since become a safe place for those struggling with hunger, poverty and homelessness.

Last year, Paz De Cristo served more than 16,000 men, women, children, veterans and seniors through a wide range of supportive services including hot meals, showers, clothing, and assistance with job searches.

Vincente Ortiz, an MCC alumnus, and Paz De Cristo’s food services and programs coordinator, said he learned about Paz De Cristo while he was attending MCC and is passionate about its mission and the immense impact it has on the homeless and working poor.

“The proceeds from Empty Bowls will help every function of Paz de Cristo,” says Ortiz. “From our empowerment programs to the nightly meals, we pride ourselves on the ingredients, love and culture we put in our made from scratch meals for the 13,000+ individuals and families we serve annually. Last year, we served almost 90,000 meals. We haven’t missed serving a meal since our inception in 1988, a dinner every night 365 days a year!”

This year’s sponsors include Laguna Clay, Mesa Arts Center, MCC Art Department, New Frontiers for Lifelong Learning, Pita Jungle, Red White & Brew, Dobson High School and Desert Ridge High School.

Author Kat Carlson Cultures Editor for the Mesa Legend.