Listen to our staff talk about what they are doing during quarantine and their thoughts.
Mesa Legend Podcast: Staff Diaries
04/08/2020
Illustration by Casper Savoie
About Author
Shayden Joe is a Native American student journalist from Ganado, Arizona, and currently resides in Phoenix. He joined the Mesa Legend in January 2020 as the Opinions Editor. He has been writing articles for the past year and creatively since teenhood.
Related Articles
02/19/2020
The Best Coffee Shop Conundrum
I carried with me the weight of assignments and due dates in search for the best coffee shop environRead More
02/10/2020
Coronavirus in Maricopa County
On Sunday Jan. 26, the Arizona Department of Health Services Director, Cara Christ announced that thRead More
03/25/2020
COVID-19 confirmed at MCC and MCCCD
A member of Maricopa County Community colleges (MCCCD) has been tested positive for COVID-19, or theRead More
Comment here