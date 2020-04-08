Mesa Legend Podcast: Staff Diaries

Mesa Legend Podcast: Staff Diaries

04/08/2020
Illustration by Casper Savoie
Listen to our staff talk about what they are doing during quarantine and their thoughts.

Shayden Joe
Shayden Joe
Shayden Joe is a Native American student journalist from Ganado, Arizona, and currently resides in Phoenix. He joined the Mesa Legend in January 2020 as the Opinions Editor. He has been writing articles for the past year and creatively since teenhood.

