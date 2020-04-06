Life in the time of coronavirus: changes in transportation and travel

MesaCC Legend

Newspaper of MCC

MesaCC Legend

Newspaper of MCC

Contact Us

1833 W Southern Ave, Mesa
(480) 461-7270
CoronavirusNews

Life in the time of coronavirus: changes in transportation and travel

04/06/2020
A3 Montellano, a cashier at a Tucson Chevron, wears a protective mask and gloves. Montellano says aside from regulars, fewer people have been entering the convenience store since the outbreak of the coronavirus. Photo by Monica Spencer

 

Gas prices dropped following nationwide travel restrictions. Prices at some gas stations such as this
Tempe Mobil dropped under $2.50 per gallon. (Monica Spencer)

 

An otherwise bustling Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport appears virtually empty on a Friday
afternoon. The third busiest airport in the nation has seen a stark reduction in travelers in recent weeks. (Monica Spencer)

 

An airport employee takes a lunch break in an empty sitting area at Sky Harbor. (Monica
Spencer)

 

An airport employee wearing a protective mask checks the day’s arrival schedule in Terminal 3. (Monica Spencer)

 

Rush hour traffic has nearly vanished on Interstate 10 in Tempe and Phoenix on a Friday evening. (Monica Spencer)

 

A Valley Metro commuter wears a protective mask on the light rail in Tempe. Despite reduced
demand, local bus and light rail services are operating on regular schedules. (Monica Spencer)

About Author

Monica Spencer
Monica Spencer
Monica is a Diné (Navajo) freelance writer and photographer based in the Southwest. Born in Gallup and raised in Mesa, she is Tódich'ii'nii (Bitter Water People) and Tsi'naajinii (Black Streak Wood People). Monica is the Photo Editor for The Mesa Legend, a staff writer for Only In Your State, and previously a staff writer for The Navajo Post.

Related Articles

09/30/2015

Women lack awareness of ovarian cancer

Nikki Waldmann Mesa Legend Cancer is one of the hardest words to swallow, with an estimated 1.6 mill
Read More
News
11/06/2018

Homeless student resources at MCC

At Mesa Community College (MCC), there is a population of homeless students and the college is provi
Read More
04/26/2019

Urban Farmers Help Domestic Violence Shelter

On Friday, March 12, the Urban Farmers Club at Mesa Community College (MCC) will attempt to teach vi
Read More