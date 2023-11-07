Thor the Thunderbird marked his 49th birthday as the Mesa Community College mascot

Mesa Community College’s own mascot and ambassador of team spirit, Thor the Thunderbird, celebrated his first ever birthday party on Nov. 2 at both college campuses.

The birthday celebration was hosted by both of the college’s Student Life departments, with the Southern and Dobson campus hosting the party at the Music building patio.

Both campuses featured food, games, and a special tie-dye making station with provided “Thor’s Day” t-shirts.

Thor was also spotted at the Red Mountain campus to make tie-dye shirts with his east valley based fans, and was in attendance at the Southern and Dobson campus to take pictures with adorning MCC fans, including the college’s own president, Tammy Robsinon.

“He [Thor] brings us a lot of joy and a sense of connectedness that I would like for the campus to feel, that they are a part of something, connected to something,” said Robinson at the birthday celebration.

Robinson first made the announcement in November 2022 that MCC would celebrate every Thursday on campus as “Thorsday,” a day where students and staff are encouraged to don their college colors in an act of shared school spirit.

2023 marked Thor’s 49th birthday, after MCC first revealed a Thunderbird as the school mascot in the 1974-1975 school year, according to a special edition of the T-Bird times.

Thor is inspired by Thunderbird, a legendary creature in certain Native American cultures.

Thor spent time at his birthday celebration taking photos with students and staff, and even took time to spin a chance wheel for a piece of MCC merch.

All attendants enjoyed a free lunch and celebratory cupcakes provided by the Student Life department.

Even a casual passerby on campus stopped to grab a treat and sign Thor’s poster-like birthday card.

Messages like “Thank you for the smiles you bring to MCC,” and “I am your biggest fan,” adorned Thor’s birthday card that was nearly out of free writing space by the end of the celebration.

Attendees joined together before the event’s end to wish Thor a very happy birthday, with the hopes to celebrate his big 50th next year.

