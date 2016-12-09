FC Arizona Tryouts start at MCC through December

Juan Urresti

Mesa Legend

Players from the U.S., Mexico, and South America made their way to Mesa in late November to clinch a spot in the new Arizona professional soccer team. More than 100 players attended the first FC Arizona Pro Soccer Club open tryouts at the Mesa Riverview Park. For two days players underwent a rigorous session which consisted of four separate game sessions.

Coach Aidan Davison, a native of England and a former goalkeeper, said he was impressed with the number of people who turned out for the tryout.“The quality was very good, I think it was a great weekend’s work,” Said Davison.“We are building a full squad from scratch, so we are looking for 20 players. We want to carry 20 to 25 players throughout the season,” he added.Some of the players who auditioned came as far as Colombia.

Several said this was a chance to get on a team without being recruited by scouts. Many are hoping to get through to the first-round and brought back for another round in December. “We will have an invitational tryout on Dec. 10, 2016, with players we have identified from this tryout and outside,” said Davison. “There will be technical sessions in the morning…and 11 vs. 11 in the afternoon. It will be a more professional and structural session,” concluded Davison. Preseason will start on January 11, 2017.