‘Godzilla vs. Kong’: we know you’re here to see fighting monsters

“Godzilla vs. Kong” is a predictable yet entertaining monster action movie. The movie centers on the legendary rivalry of the two large apex titans: Godzilla, the nuclear aquatic giant dinosaur who likes to destroy cities, and the giant ape from Skull Island whose bond with a young deaf girl reaches no bounds.

It’s been a few years since the events that took place in “Godzilla: King of All Monsters,” and everything has been peaceful between the humans and the titan–until Godzilla attacks a suspicious cybernetics facility in Florida.

We also learn King Kong is attempting to break out of a containment unit that won’t hold him for much longer. The doctor in charge knows releasing him will mean a fight between King Kong and Godzilla.

After accepting an old friend’s request, they try to relocate Kong to Antarctica so he can lead a group of scientists to the theorized Hollow Earth. That’s where the scientists think the apex titans came from.

Despite trying to stay far away from Godzilla’s paths, Godzilla finds Kong, who is chained, drugged and traveling via boat to Antarctica. But Kong proves he is a strong competitor.

Kong leads the group of scientists to Hollow Earth, where we learn a little more about their ancient rivalry. But not soon after is there yet another city-destroying brawl between the two.

There is a big twist that changes the way these two titans interact with each other. Godzilla and King Kong prove they are the two biggest alphas in the world. The reason to watch is for them alone.

Movies like these have notable faces, but really their characters are side characters and not the main reason to watch this film. The gargantuan monsters are the major players, and they let you know it.

Millie Bobby Brown and Kyle Chandler return to the franchise. In Kong’s home, we meet new characters like Jia, the deaf native girl whose bond is strong with Kong, and her adoptive mother Dr. Andrews, the main scientist in charge of Kong. Alexander Skarsgård also stars as the lead scientist who specializes in Hollow Earth.

If you like action movies, wrestling or cool visual effects, this is definitely a movie worth watching. It really felt almost like watching a night of wrestling full of punches and body slams.

These are both two legendary characters in their own right. You could even see the growth in fighting skills throughout the movie, which made it even more entertaining.

The problem with these movies is their extreme predictability. Once you see the main plot twist, it’s really easy to guess where it’s going to go. When this happens the action needs to be on point–and it was.

It was fun to watch and root for which big monster you want to win, and it continues the legacy of both awesome characters. “Godzilla vs. Kong” is available to stream on HBOmax as well as to watch in open theaters.