Mesa removes Cesar Chavez honorary plaque, street signs

The city of Mesa announced that they are removing all honorary Calle Cesar Chavez signs and a commemorative plaque at Eagle Community Center due to the recent sexual abuse allegations against the late civil rights activist.

The city removed the honorary street signs along Broadway road and the plaque on March 18, the same day the New York Times published multiple victim statements alleging sexual abuse by Chavez. Mesa City Council also stated that all programs and events associated with Chavez would be adjusted while retaining their original purpose.

“Someone capable of causing such harm should not continue to receive public honors. That is why I support removing his name and associations from landmarks, programs and future events in Mesa,” said District 4 Councilmember Jean Duff where the signs and plaques were located.

Mural on stretch of road previously honored as Calle Cesar Chavez St. (Photo: Autumn Samsal/The Legend)

While the city was quick to remove any association with the now disgraced former civil rights leader, city officials have stressed that this does not reflect upon the movement that Chavez had previously championed.

“This step is not about diminishing the broader movement, but ensuring that the symbols we display in public places align with the values we uphold today,” Francisco Heredia, the District 3 Councilmember who prompted the removal process said in a statement.

Mesa is not the only city distancing themselves from Chavez. Local activist organizations such as Chicanos Por La Causa were also quick to denounce the actions of the former civil rights leader and break any association with him.

“In light of these disturbing reports, which are substantiated as more survivors step forward, we are halting any and all formal recognition of Cesar Chavez,” they wrote in a public statement.

Chicanos Por La Causa also put emphasis on how the actions of Chavez did not solely shape the movement in which he was a part of, and that he was only one of many who contributed to improving conditions and opportunities for laborers and farm workers.

“Let us be clear: Our work has never been defined by one individual. It is rooted in a broader movement shaped by many leaders, including Dolores Huerta and countless others who have advanced opportunity and equity for our communities,” the organization continued.

Dolores Huerta, cofounder of the United Farm Workers movement. (Photo: Tom Hilton/Wikimedia Commons)

The city of Mesa was not alone in denouncing Chavez’s legacy as other cities across the state have joined in cutting any association with the disgraced former civil rights leader. Among these was Phoenix, whose city council unanimously voted to rename Cesar Chavez day to Farmworkers day, an action which was swiftly mirrored by the city of Tempe.

“What we’ve learned about Chavez’s behavior is shocking and appalling, and he does not embody the values of our city,” Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego wrote in a statement, “We have a duty to honor the dignity of the survivors and move forward in a way that reflects our values.”

Autumn Samsal Autumn Samsal is a freelance reporter and student journalist who joined the Mesa Legend in 2026. She is currently working on a degree in Journalism & New Media Studies. Her primary passion is in learning more about the world and sharing what she learns with others.